Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $830,000, or $0.29 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $554,000, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. Bancorp reported net income of $1.75 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted common share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.52 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2021. On December 31, 2022, Bancorp had total assets of $381.4 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 122nd consecutive quarterly dividend on February 6, 2023.

“The increase in earnings during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the same period of 2021, was primarily due to gains from nonrecurring items recognized in noninterest income, although we began to see the positive impact of rising interest rates and lower interest expense from the repayment of borrowed funds,” said John D. Long, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We partially mitigated our declining net interest margin through the repricing of new and existing loans at higher yields and the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding federal funds. Despite declining loan balances in a volatile market environment, we've built a stable earnings stream that should continue to deliver solid financial outcomes for the Company and our shareholders, even as interest rates continue to rise, and fear of an economic downturn continues to develop. Anne Arundel County, our primary operating area, remains a vibrant market and should withstand this period of economic uncertainty. Non-performing assets remain low, and we maintain our conservative approach to credit underwriting. Historically, the Company has navigated both rising rate and recessionary cycles with good outcomes, and we believe that the Company and the Bank are well-positioned to weather the current economic environment.”

In closing, Mr. Long added, “Our financial performance during the fourth quarter demonstrates our ability to navigate the current economic environment. We enter 2023 with positive momentum and recognize the backdrop of economic uncertainty that persists. Inflation levels remain elevated and market expectations suggest interest rates will continue to rise, likely impacting future economic growth and activity. As such, we are intently focused on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes capital, prudently managing spreads, and maintaining disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategies. We believe our conservative credit culture and emphasis on effective risk management will continue to serve us well during periods of economic unrest.”

Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2022

Total interest income declined $0.8 million to $12.7 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. This resulted primarily from a $2.3 million decrease in interest income on loans consistent with the $35.0 million decline in the average balance of the loan portfolio, offset by a $1.5 million increase in income on interest-bearing deposits with banks and investment securities. Loan pricing pressure/competition will likely continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

Due to minimal charge-offs, recoveries on previously charged off loans, a decline in the loan portfolio balances, and strong credit discipline, the Company continued to release portions of its allowance for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 17.28% on December 31, 2022, compared to 16.03% for the same period of 2021, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was 0.83%, compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was 21.7%, compared to 6.07% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. Higher net income and lower average asset balances primarily drove the higher return on average assets. Higher net income and a lower average equity balance, primarily drove the higher return on average equity.

The cost of funds was 0.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The 0.11% decrease was primarily driven by the decline in the cost of borrowed funds.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $5.60 on December 31, 2022, compared to $12.51 per share on December 31, 2021. The decline was primarily due to the unrealized losses on available for sale securities caused by the rapid increase in market interest rates.

On December 31, 2022, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 16.45% on December 31, 2022, compared to 15.32% on December 31, 2021. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $381.4 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $60.7 million or 13.71%, from $442.1 million on December 31, 2021. Investment securities decreased by $11.8 million or 7.56%, to $144.1 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $155.9 million for the same period of 2021. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $186.4 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $24.0 million or 11.38%, from $210.4 million on December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $32.1 million or 51.61%, from $62.2 million on December 31, 2021, to $30.1 million on December 31, 2022. Deferred tax assets increased $7.9 million or 831.24%, from $956,000 on December 31, 2021, to $8.9 million on December 31, 2022, due to the tax effects of unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Total deposits were $362.9 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $20.3 million or 5.30%, from $383.2 million on December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $143.3 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $12.4 million or 7.94%, from $155.6 million on December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits were $219.7 million on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $7.9 million or 3.49%, from $227.6 million on December 31, 2021. Total borrowings were $0 on December 31, 2022, a decrease of $20.0 million from December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $16.1 million (4.21% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $5.60 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on December 31, 2021, was $35.7 million (8.08% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $12.51 per common share. The reduction in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $20.7 million after-tax decline in market value of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. These increases in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remains sound and reflected no pandemic-related impact on December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.13% of total assets on December 31, 2022, compared to 0.08% on December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from December 31, 2021, to December 31, 2022, and the increase in nonperforming assets primarily drove the change. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.2 million, or 1.16% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.5 million, or 1.17% of total loans, as of December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $477,000 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $371,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $830,000, compared to $554,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $127,000 from the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $131,000 reduction in interest expense.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was 3.27%, compared to 2.95% for the same period of 2021. Higher average yields and lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing funds, lower average noninterest-bearing funds, and lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.

The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $26.9 million while the yield increased 0.21% from 3.17% to 3.38%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2021, and 2022. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds decreased $15.7 million and $11.3 million, respectively, and the cost of funds declined 0.12%, when comparing the three-month periods ending December 31, 2021, and 2022. The decrease in interest expense is related to a continuing shift in deposit mix and the ongoing downward repricing of interest-bearing deposits. As time deposits matured, they renewed at lower market rates, or they exited the Company and were replaced by lower cost checking and money market accounts.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities increased $0.9 million from $215.0 million to $215.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021 while the yield increased from 1.36% to 2.54% during that same period. The increase in yields for the three-month period can be attributed to the change in mix of cash held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate.

Average loan balances decreased $27.7 million to $189.6 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to $217.3 million for the same period of 2021, while the yield decreased from 4.99% to 4.37% during that same period. The decrease in loan yields for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected continued runoff of the indirect automobile loan portfolio.

The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $65,000, compared to a release of $382,000 for the same period of 2021. The increase in the provision for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, primarily reflects a $241,000 increase in net charge offs, offset by a $22.5 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and a 0.01% decrease in the current expected credit loss percentage.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $522,000, compared to a loss of $259,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $781,000 or 301.79%. The increase was driven primarily a by $590,000 loss on the sale of securities in 2021 and a $206,000 gain on the unwinding of derivative contracts in 2022.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $2.80 million, compared to $2.64 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $159,000 or 6.02%. The primary contributors to the $159,000 increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, data processing and item processing services and other expenses, offset by decreases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, and 2021

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $1.75 million, compared to $2.52 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, totaled $11.9 million, a decrease of $585,000 from $12.4 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to $805,000 lower interest income, offset by a $220,000 reduction in the costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. Net interest margin compression drove the lower interest income resulting from declining loan balances, increases in cash held in interest-bearing deposits in banks, and security purchases. Our cash balances and securities holdings, excluding unrealized market value losses, generally yield less than loans and increased as a percentage of our total assets reflecting increased deployment of excess liquidity.

Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was 2.81%, compared to 3.00% for the same period of 2021. Lower average yields and higher average balances on interest-earning assets combined with higher average interest-bearing funds, higher average noninterest-bearing funds, and lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results.

The average balance on interest-earning assets increased $7.3 million, while the yield decreased 0.24% from 3.25% to 3.01%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2021, and 2022. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds increased $2.1 million and $4.4 million, respectively, and the cost of funds decreased 0.06%, when comparing the twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2021, and 2022. The decrease in interest expense is related to a continuing shift in deposit mix and the downward repricing of interest-bearing deposits. As time deposits matured, they renewed at lower market rates, or they exited the Company and were replaced by lower cost checking and money market accounts.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities increased $42.3 million from $181.5 million to $223.8 million for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021. The yield increased from 1.53% to 1.91% during that same period. The increase in yields for the twelve-month period can be attributed to the change in mix of cash held in interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities available for sale and increases in the overnight federal funds rate.

Average loan balances decreased $35.0 million to $198.9 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to $233.9 million for the same period of 2021. The yield decreased from 4.59% to 4.24% during that same period.

The Company recorded a release of allowance for credit loss on loans of $112,000 for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2022, compared to a release of $975,000 for the same period in 2021. The $863,000 decline in the release in 2022 compared to 2021, primarily reflects a $591,000 increase in net charge offs, offset by a $22.5 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and a 0.01% decrease in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.2 million on December 31, 2022, representing 1.16% of total loans, compared to $2.5 million, or 1.17% of total loans on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $1.35 million, compared to $627,000 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $727,000 or 116.01%. The increase was driven primarily a by $590,000 loss on the sale of securities in 2021 and a $206,000 gain on the unwind of derivative contracts in 2022.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $11.34 million, compared to $10.95 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. The primary contributors to the $388,000 increase when comparing to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, were increases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, other expenses, occupancy and equipment expenses and data processing and item processing services, offset by decreases in salary and employee benefits costs, FDIC insurance costs, loan collection costs and telephone costs.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,035     $ 2,572     $ 2,111  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   28,057       51,597       60,070  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents   30,092       54,169       62,181  
           
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   144,133       144,980       155,927  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   221       1,071       1,062  
           
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   186,440       194,080       210,392  
Less: Allowance for credit losses(1)   (2,162 )     (2,275 )     (2,470 )
Loans, net   184,278       191,805       207,922  
           
Premises and equipment, net   3,277       3,366       3,564  
Bank owned life insurance   8,493       8,454       8,338  
Deferred tax assets, net   8,902       9,126       956  
Accrued interest receivable   1,159       1,253       1,085  
Accrued taxes receivable   -       225       301  
Prepaid expenses   493       517       347  
Other assets   388       660       383  
Total Assets $ 381,436     $ 415,626     $ 442,066  
           
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 143,262     $ 149,171     $ 155,624  
Interest-bearing deposits   219,685       229,715       227,623  
Total Deposits   362,947       378,886       383,247  
           
Short-term borrowings   -       20,000       10,000  
Long-term borrowings   -       -       10,000  
Defined pension liability   317       315       304  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,118       2,085       2,799  
Total Liabilities   365,382       401,286       406,350  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,865,046, 2,861,615 and 2,853,880 shares as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.   2,865       2,862       2,854  
Additional paid-in capital   10,862       10,836       10,759  
Retained earnings   23,579       23,035       22,977  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (21,252 )     (22,393 )     (874 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   16,054       14,340       35,716  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 381,436     $ 415,626     $ 442,066  
           
(1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company applied ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“ASC 326”), such that the allowance calculation is based on current expected credit loss methodology (“CECL”). Prior to January 1, 2021, the calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.  
                       


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
     Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2022     2021       2022       2021  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 2,087   $ 2,733     $ 8,437     $ 10,738  
Interest and dividends on securities     967     681       3,403       2,657  
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold     404     47       872       122  
Total Interest Income     3,458     3,461       12,712       13,517  
                 
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     109     135       471       609  
Interest on short-term borrowings     11     116       348       465  
Interest on long-term borrowings     -     -       34       -  
Total Interest Expense     120     251       853       1,074  
                 
Net Interest Income     3,337     3,210       11,859       12,443  
Provision/release of credit loss allowance     65     (382 )     (112 )     (975 )
Net interest income after release of credit loss provision     3,272     3,592       11,971       13,418  
                 
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts     40     42       159       160  
Other fees and commissions     236     249       831       884  
Loss/gain on securities sold/redeemed     -     (590 )     2       (588 )
Gain on sale of other real estate     206     -       206       14  
Income on life insurance     40     40       156       157  
Total Noninterest Income     522     (259 )     1,354       627  
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salary and employee benefits     1,622     1,600       6,406       6,504  
Occupancy and equipment expenses     334     315       1,272       1,227  
Legal, accounting and other professional fees     160     184       1,044       701  
Data processing and item processing services     294     223       997       933  
FDIC insurance costs     29     39       112       169  
Advertising and marketing related expenses     23     23       86       88  
Loan collection costs     11     14       (39 )     12  
Telephone costs     40     36       159       209  
Other expenses     287     207       1,303       1,109  
Total Noninterest Expenses     2,800     2,641       11,340       10,952  
                 
Income before income taxes     994     692       1,985       3,093  
Income tax expense     164     138       240       577  
                 
Net income   $ 830   $ 554     $ 1,745     $ 2,516  
                 
Basic and diluted net income per common share   $ 0.29   $ 0.19     $ 0.61     $ 0.88  
                 


GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY            
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021        
(dollars in thousands)                  
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive Stockholders'
(audited) Stock   Capital   Earnings   Income (Loss)   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 2,842   $ 10,640   $ 23,071     $ 540     $ 37,093  
                   
Net income   -     -     2,516       -       2,516  
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share   -     -     (1,138 )     -       (1,138 )
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   12     119     -       -       131  
Transition adjustment pursuant to adoption of ASU 2016-3 to adoption of ASU 2016-3   0     -     (1,472 )     -       (1,472 )
Other comprehensive loss   -     -     -       (1,414 )     (1,414 )
Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 2,854   $ 10,759   $ 22,977     $ (874 )   $ 35,716  
                   
                   
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
(unaudited) Stock   Capital   Earnings   Loss   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 2,854   $ 10,759   $ 22,977     $ (874 )   $ 35,716  
                   
Net income   -     -     1,745       -       1,745  
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share   -     -     (1,143 )     -       (1,143 )
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   11     103     -       -       114  
Other comprehensive loss   -     -     -       (20,378 )     (20,378 )
Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,865   $ 10,862   $ 23,579     $ (21,252 )   $ 16,054  
                   


THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE                  
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
(unaudited)                      
                    To Be Well
                    Capitalized Under
            To Be Considered
 		    Prompt Corrective
            Adequately Capitalized
 		    Action Provisions
  Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio
As of December 31, 2022:                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   $ 37,963 16.45 %   $ 10,383 4.50 %   $ 14,998 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital   $ 39,866 17.28 %   $ 18,459 8.00 %   $ 23,074 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   $ 37,963 16.45 %   $ 13,845 6.00 %   $ 18,459 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage   $ 37,963 9.53 %   $ 15,938 4.00 %   $ 19,922 5.00 %
                       
As of September 30, 2022:                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   $ 37,391 15.34 %   $ 10,972 4.50 %   $ 15,848 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital   $ 39,400 16.16 %   $ 19,506 8.00 %   $ 24,382 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   $ 37,391 15.34 %   $ 14,629 6.00 %   $ 19,506 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage   $ 37,391 8.78 %   $ 17,039 4.00 %   $ 21,299 5.00 %
                       
As of December 31, 2021:                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   $ 37,592 15.32 %   $ 11,044 4.50 %   $ 15,952 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital   $ 39,329 16.03 %   $ 19,634 8.00 %   $ 24,542 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   $ 37,592 15.32 %   $ 14,725 6.00 %   $ 19,634 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage   $ 37,592 8.40 %   $ 17,910 4.00 %   $ 22,388 5.00 %
                       

 

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY            
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)        
                     
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December 31 September 30 December 31 December 31   December 31
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
                     
Financial Data                    
Assets   $ 381,436     $ 415,626     $ 442,066     $ 381,436     $ 442,066  
Investment securities     144,133       144,980       155,927       144,133       155,927  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   186,440       194,080       210,392       186,440       210,392  
Allowance for loan losses     2,162       2,275       2,470       2,162       2,470  
Deposits     362,947       378,886       383,247       362,947       383,247  
Borrowings     -       20,000       20,000       -       20,000  
Stockholders' equity     16,054       14,340       35,716       16,054       35,716  
Net income     830       375       554       1,745       2,516  
                     
Average Balances                    
Assets   $ 397,712     $ 425,871     $ 447,261     $ 424,358     $ 431,169  
Investment securities     174,886       177,824       151,919       168,990       145,496  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   189,585       197,199       217,347       198,934       233,956  
Deposits     374,687       381,834       388,168       382,164       371,958  
Borrowings     6,452       20,000       20,000       16,613       20,309  
Stockholders' equity     15,144       22,001       36,254       24,042       36,010  
                     
Performance Ratios                    
Annualized return on average assets   0.83 %     0.35 %     0.49 %     0.41 %     0.58 %
Annualized return on average equity   21.74 %     6.76 %     6.07 %     7.26 %     6.99 %
Net interest margin     3.27 %     2.83 %     2.95 %     2.81 %     3.00 %
Dividend payout ratio     34 %     76 %     51 %     65 %     45 %
Book value per share   $ 5.60     $ 5.01     $ 12.51     $ 5.60     $ 12.51  
Basic and diluted net income per share     0.29       0.13       0.19       0.61       0.88  
Cash dividends declared per share     0.10       0.10       0.10       0.40       0.40  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding     2,863,629       2,860,352       2,852,689       2,859,239       2,848,465  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans     1.16 %     1.17 %     1.17 %     1.16 %     1.17 %
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans     0.26 %     0.10 %     0.16 %     0.25 %     0.16 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans     433.9 %     1171.4 %     703.7 %     433.9 %     703.7 %
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans     0.38 %     0.00 %     -0.11 %     0.10 %     -0.17 %
                     
Capital Ratios                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital     16.45 %     15.34 %     15.32 %     16.45 %     15.32 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio     16.45 %     15.34 %     15.32 %     16.45 %     15.32 %
Leverage Ratio     9.53 %     8.78 %     8.40 %     9.53 %     8.40 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio     17.28 %     16.16 %     16.03 %     17.28 %     16.03 %
                      

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer
410-768-8883
jdharris@bogb.net
106 Padfield Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Primary Logo

