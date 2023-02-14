Global 3D Surveillance Software Market Is Expected to Reach $ 211.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Rapid adoption of AI technologies & edge computing and, growing importance of surveillance and security at ports, airports, railway stations, and roads are driving the growth of 3D surveillance software market. By application type, the Industrial segment contributed to the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D surveillance software market was estimated at $110.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $211.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $110.6 million Market Size in 2031 $211.5 million CAGR 7% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Application, Deployment, and Region. Drivers Rapid adoption of AI technologies & edge computing. Growing importance of surveillance and security at ports, airports, railway stations, and roads. Restraints Lack of awareness among the population regarding the availability of 3D surveillance software services. Opportunities Surge in the adoption of artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and other technologies.

COVID-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market for 3D surveillance software. During the pandemic, several businesses have placed the utmost importance on security and surveillance to safeguard their assets. For example, the government sector has adopted the use of advanced 3D surveillance software to enhances the security of their facilities.

The pandemic has increased the market demand for 3D surveillance software because of the type of service it provides. This trend is likely to continue the post-pandemic as well.

The global 3D surveillance software market is analyzed across application, deployment, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the Industrial segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global 3D surveillance software market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The commercial and residential segments are also assessed in the study.

By deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global 3D Surveillance Software market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The on-premise segments are also analyzed in the study.

By region, North America generated the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global 3D surveillance software market revenue. The Asia-pacific region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global 3D surveillance software market report include Tacticware Resource Group LLC, Hexagon, Cambridge Pixel Ltd., Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Northern Digital Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., OptiTrack, MIRASYS, Surveill 3D, and Noitom Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, collaboration, expansion, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Key Market Players : Hexagon, Surveill 3D, Cambridge Pixel Ltd., Tacticware Resource Group LLC, mirasys, dallmeier electronic, northern digital inc. (ndi), Noitom Ltd, optitrack, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

