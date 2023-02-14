Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,318 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Agriculture Seeks Proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program 

Grant Applications Due by March 29 

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Feb. 14, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting proposals for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, a reimbursement grant program aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Maryland’s specialty crops. The department anticipates that approximately $400,000 in funding will be available. 

MDA is seeking applications from eligible non-profit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies, and other organizations for projects that aim to promote or enhance the production of and access to Maryland specialty crops. Specialty crops are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs and spices, honey, hops, grapes, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and nursery crops.

“Whether through diversification of their crops, or through entirely new endeavors, Maryland farmers are finding incredible rewards by growing specialty crops,” said Secretary Kevin Atticks.  

Competitive grants will be awarded for projects with a minimum of $15,000. In the past, Maryland Specialty Crop Block Grant Program grants have ranged from $15,000–$140,000. Funds will be awarded for projects lasting up to two years in duration and that conclude by Nov. 15, 2025. 

Projects that focus on food safety, market enhancement, and research will be given priority. Proposals will be evaluated based on their potential for the greatest impact on Maryland specialty crop producers.

Applicants must be a Maryland resident or their business or educational affiliation must be in Maryland. New this year, proposals can be completed online through Maryland OneStop. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. All applications submitted by the deadline will be reviewed by the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program program manager and review committee.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture administers Maryland’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program funding. Funding is made available by the U.S. Farm Bill through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. 

For questions about Maryland’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program and the application process, please contact Karen Fedor at karen.fedor@maryland.gov or 410-841-5773. More information about the program is available on the department’s website.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Maryland Department of Agriculture Seeks Proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.