A Bold And Magnetizing Alternative-Hip Hop Phenomenon- H. Skywalker Unleashes Unique Mix With New Tracks
Propelled by a million streams across streaming platforms, upcoming artist H. Skywalker releases a genre-bending mix of Hip Hop, Latin, and AlternativeBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A genre-defying prodigy who continues to inspire and amaze audiences with his enriching Alternative compositions, H. Skywalker is poised for success. The fantastic artist has independently amassed 1 million streams in a record time of 6 months and is set to hit 3.5 million streams this year.
Taking audiences by storm, the young trailblazer is unveiling a series of stirring and sensational musical compositions, composed in a breathtakingly unique fashion. H. Skywalker and his brother J. Gualá are the brains behind an independent label DIB WORLD, which has launched the artist’s new music.
An up-and-coming artist marking a transition from underground arenas, H. Skywalker is rising in spectacular rhythm toward the next level. Taking things up a notch, the talented artist displays a remarkable and creative style with his Hip Hop and Latin blends.
A formidable artist who is bound to become the next best in the genre, Skywalker’s discography includes the pulsating new single, “The Reason,” which was revealed to audiences on February 10th, 2023. He intends to follow with the captivating and creative track- “Lost Love 2,” alongside its stunning music video, which is slated to drop on February 14th, 2023.
An independent icon realizing his beloved passion, H. Skywalker continues to tread uncharted territories in diverse musical genres. His bold, incredibly crafted, and rhythmic melodies find a new light with carefully constructed narratives. This is depicted in tracks such as “Down & Out,” which feature artist Kocky Ka and is planned for release in mid-March, alongside a fitting music video.
Stream, listen, and follow H. Skywalker on Spotify and subscribe to the artist’s channel on YouTube to stream his new music videos. Follow the artist on all his social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. For more information, visit H. Skywalker’s official website: hskywalker.com
Guatemalan- born & New Jersey-bred Alternative-Hip Hop artist and lyricist, H. Skywalker is a true icon. Skywalker first came across hip hop at the age of 12, when his family moved to the USA in 1995 and landed in Baltimore (B-MORE). Learning the words of Biggie Smalls, he quickly developed an understanding of English & began scribbling verses in his homework papers at school.
After relocating alongside his family to New Jersey, the artist connected with new acts such as Big Pun and Redman, expanding his intrigue of wordplay and melodies. This is where he began to construct songs, realizing a skillset that continued to grow as years passed by, alongside a brief return to his country before he fell in love with music again. After returning to NYC, Skywalker finally discovered his devotion and tone toward the melodic love songs that would become his repertoire. His recent articles can be found in Vents Magazine, Higher Frequency, 24 Hip Hop & Medium.
