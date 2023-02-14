Submit Release
Pax­ton Warns CVS and Wal­greens on the Ille­gal­i­ties of Send­ing Abor­tion Pills Through the Mail

Attorney General Paxton has joined two Missouri-led multistate letters being sent to CVS and Walgreens concerning their decision to seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to use the mail to sell abortion pills.  

CVS and Walgreens have both recently made announcements about their willingness to aid the Biden Administration’s radical abortion agenda by both obtaining and selling abortion pills via mail.  

Although the Biden Administration has attempted to twist statutes to allow such delivery, the companies’ decision is actually at odds with federal law and many states’ laws that ban abortion pills from being distributed through the mail. 

As the letter to CVS states: “First, many people are not aware that federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion.’ Although many people are unfamiliar with this statute because it has not been amended in a few decades, the text could not be clearer. . . . In December, the Biden administration’s Office of Legal Counsel encouraged the U.S. Postal Service to disregard this plain text. But the text, not the Biden administration’s view, is what governs.” 

In addition to being illegal to send through the mail, abortion drugs are dangerous and can be utilized to manipulate women into receiving unwanted abortions, as the letter to Walgreens states: “Abortion pills carry the added risk that when these heightened complications invariably occur, women suffer those harms at home, away from medical help. And finally, mail-order abortion pills also invite the horror of an increase in coerced abortions. When abortion drugs are mailed or consumed outside a regulated medical facility, the risk of coercion is much higher—indeed, guaranteed—because there is no oversight.” 

To read the letter to CVS, click here

To read the letter to Walgreens, click here.  

