D L DAVIES LAUNCHES THE SECOND BOOK OF THE CUAUHTÉMOC SERIES
Author D L Davies tackles important encounters in Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun PriestsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In understanding the world, people resort to all kinds of entertainment. Whether that be in action form or written. As for D L Davies, the world is best understood with creativity, hence, his Cuauhtémoc book series.
Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests, published in November 2019, shortly after the first part, is the second book of D L Davies’ Cuauhtémoc tetralogy. It follows the boy’s memorable arrival in the City of the Emperors and his destruction of some pirate ships as well as his marriage to lovely young girls.
According to TMW Book Reviews, the book is just as adventurous and exciting as the first one, Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle. They also said that Davies “aced at foreshadowing the story goal and has intrigued” them from the very start.
Truly a natural in his craft, Davies keeps his readers engaged by knowing exactly where to put the hooks in every chapter of his works. His wholesome and creative storytelling sure is what sets him apart from others.
D L Davies was born in Susanville, California. Growing up his family often moved to different states, so he was raised in these states. He then worked in the army and was stationed in Germany in the mid-70s. For fun, Davies loves to photograph, fish, hike, and do other outdoorsy things. But out of everything he loves, it is creating stories in his head that is on top. And because of this, the Cuauhtémoc book series was born.
To read more of Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests, it is available on Amazon, as well as Davies’ other works.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube