MID Market: $2.71 Bn by 2028, Molded Interconnect Device Market to Hit 14.5% CAGR During (2022-2028) | The Insight Partners

The global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is driven by growing demand for IoT devices and increasing use of laser direct structuring (LDS) process to produce 5G antennas that lead to enhanced speed & efficiency of wireless communication.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Molded Interconnect Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Antennae and Connectivity Modules, Sensors, Connectors and Switches, Lighting Systems, and Others), End-users [Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Telecommunications, Military and Aerospace, and Others], Process [Laser Direct Structuring (LDS), Two-Shot Molding, and Film Techniques], and Geography”; the global molded interconnect device (MID) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.20 billion in 2021 and is reaching USD 2.71 billion by 2028; it is expected to register at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Molded Interconnect Device Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.20 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 2.71 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, End-Users, and Process Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Molded Interconnect Device Market - Company Overview

The report profiles several key players in the Molded Interconnect Device market, including Arlington Plating Company, HARTING Technology Group, LPKF Laser and Electronics AG, MacDermid, Inc., Molex, LLC, Multiple Dimensions AG, RTP Company, TE Connectivity, TEPROSA GmbH, and YOMURA. The study also includes an analysis of several other major companies, such as JOHNAN, 2E mechatronic, and MID Solutions, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Molded Interconnect Device market and its ecosystem.

To remain competitive in the Molded Interconnect Device market, many players are pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, product development, market expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions.





A few of the examples are mentioned below:

In March 2022, Amphenol Corporation expanded its product series, i.e., the SURLOK Plus Series, to include 8 mm and 10.3 mm right-angle connectors, with a voltage range of 1500 VDC for meeting the requirement of high-power connection and transfer and energy storage.

LPKF Laser & Electronics developed a new technology in November 2021 by combining Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) and laser plastic welding. In the LDS process, the electrical circuits are directly placed on parts with fine resolution in 2D and 3D design.

In June 2020, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solution announced the launch of Systec SAP, a family of high-performance build-up processes for IC substrate RDL. It provides multiple process flows for various materials and advancements in conditioning, activation, and metallization steps.

Molded Interconnect Device, or MID, are thermoplastic parts created through injection molding that incorporate electronic circuits, reducing complexity, the number of components needed, and the risk of failure. Structured metallization and high-temperature thermoplastics are used to mold the circuits into the components, enabling innovative carrier circuit design in the electronics industry. As a result of these benefits, demand for MIDs has risen among manufacturers looking to fit more electronic components into smaller spaces. The growth of AI and IoT technology in devices like smart watches is expected to further boost the molded interconnect device market in the future.





Global Molded Interconnect Device Market – Growth Dynamics:

Domestic consumer electronics manufacturers have been encouraged to invest in new technologies, including AI, as a result of growing government initiatives and funding activities. Industry expansion has followed, with companies like Samsung planning to increase their spending by 30% to approximately US$ 151 billion by 2030. Additionally, the rise of disruptive technologies such as IoT, machine learning, and AI has generated a need for new manufacturing technologies, contributing to the growing demand for MIDs. The growing need for miniaturization in the consumer electronics sector is a key driver behind the expansion of the Molded Interconnect Device market. Additionally, favorable regulatory conditions and a desire to reduce e-waste have contributed to this growth, due to the ease of operation, installation, and configuration of MIDs, among other beneficial features.

The Molded Interconnect Device market is expected to see growth opportunities in the near future, driven by the adoption of IoT devices and the rising demand for smartphones. Nevertheless, fluctuating raw material prices could hinder market growth. Other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the technological monopoly of LDS equipment manufacturers, could affect the supply chain and potentially hinder the growth of the Molded Interconnect Device market.





Global Molded Interconnect Device Market - Regional Overview:

During the forecast period, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region due to several factors. Firstly, China is a significant global manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, including wearable technology. Secondly, many companies based in North America and other regions have manufacturing plants in China. Finally, China is one of the fastest-growing countries in the production of consumer electronic and medical devices using MID technology.









