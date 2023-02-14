Swing Trading Alerts and Research Software Celebrates Its Most Profitable Month Yet and Shares How It Did It

Investors Can Stay Ahead Of The Market with The Impeccable Stock Software's Real-Time Alerts and Expert Insights

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Impeccable Stock Software (IS2) announced its most profitable trading month yet. IS2 is a swing trading alerts and research software. It has a growing user base and a commitment to providing profitable trading insights. IS2 alerts achieved an over 500% return for its users in January 2023.

Swing trading is a popular trading strategy where traders hold a stock anywhere from a few days to a couple months. The goal is to profit from short-term price movements. The IS2 platform is super easy to use for traders of all levels. IS2 also provides a detailed explanation and backtest for each alert. This way, they can trade with confidence.

"I am thrilled to see how profitable our users are. We run extensive backtests every month. This ensures our strategy achieves the best return with the least risk," said Austin Bouley, CEO of IS2. "Our goal has always been to provide traders with the tools and information they need to succeed. We are confident that this is the beginning of a long and prosperous journey."

The Impeccable Stock Software (IS2) is unique in the market because of its strategy. The software uses a mathematical-based trend-following system. This system helps swing traders and investors catch the big waves in the market. Instead of trying to catch tops and bottoms, IS2 helps traders buy stocks before they take off. The trend-following system uses moving averages and standard deviations. This creates a band to help users know when the stock is trending or range bound. To learn more, watch one of the extensive trainings.

IS2 also offers education to all its users: courses, trading guides, and a weekly live trading video. The company's goal is to empower traders with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. It is proud to be making a positive impact in the world of swing trading. IS2 users can even access all the free education online.

The Impeccable Stock Software is now available for swing traders of all levels. IS2 is available for a low monthly fee and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allows traders to try it out risk-free. Click here to join and get a free swing trading t-shirt.

"I can attest that this software is the best out there because I've been using it for over a year and have been very profitable [55% his first year]. I'm without a doubt a member for life!" — Verified Member of The Impeccable Stock Software

Website: https://www.theimpeccablestocksoftware.com

Contact Information:

Austin Bouley

CEO of The Impeccable Stock Software

hello@theimpeccableinvestor.com



