Surgical Robots Market Receives Tailwinds from Neurosurgeons, Finds a New Study of Fairfield Market Research
Demand Across General Surgery, and Orthopedics Ramps up.
/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utmost precision during surgeries, and improved patient outcome drive investments to the robotic surgery landscape. A multi-billion-dollar international market, surgical robotics continues to attract investments, and VC funding from all over the globe, and that constantly swell. Brands like Zimmer Biomet, and Stryker lead their way in robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, whereas Intuitive pioneers the general surgery. Several start-ups are eying the inroads. The global surgical robots market reflects a highly dynamic scenario. In a new upcoming study, Fairfield Market Research would provide an insight into how the surgical robots market growth will unfold over the near term. The initial findings also mark the key challenges in front of the market, in form of insufficiency, and high up-front costs.
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Adoption of surgical robots in the field of neurosurgery has been exceptionally higher when compared with the other key areas of application. The inclination of neurosurgeons has been rising toward minimally invasive surgical procedures that work out effectively against the conventional surgeries and elevate the success rate of the procedure. Moreover, preference for the greater safety quotient of robots is visibly increasing during the surgeries on young patients of critical brain issues, as well as conditions such as epilepsy. While this will drive the dominance of neurosurgery segment in global surgical robots market, the another factor that keeps demand afloat is the set of advantages, i.e., reduced pain, infection, and procedural time. The unmatched precision, and visualization that the surgical robots offer will continue to underpin their adoption across neurosurgery space, suggest the initial report findings. General surgery on the other hand remains a significantly large market segment, whereas orthopedic surgeries also continue to record remarkable employment of surgical robots.
Insights into Regional Analysis
The US has been at the forefront when it comes to embracing cutting-edge tech aids across medical and healthcare. Demand will continue to climb up across the developed markets of North America as the use of robots during surgeries across both ambulatory surgical centers, as well as hospitals has reached new heights over the recent past. Surgeons in the US are keener on adopting the technology aid, shows research. With the US government spending hefty in the robotic technology, the Robotic Industries Association estimates mounting application of robots in surgical procedures, and in other fields like automotive, and military. Moreover, robot-assisted surgeries are likely to gain momentum on the back of phenomenal rise in availability of R&D funding in North America’s robotics space post-pandemic.
Key Players in Surgical Robots Market Space
The report would involve a section dedicated to detailed strategic competition analysis that would reveal the hottest competition trends, major developmental strategies, and leading market shares. Some of the potentially profiled players in the report include Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Microsure, Zimmer Biomet, TransEnterix Surgical, and Intuitive Surgical.
The Global Surgical Robots Market Is Segmented As Below:
By Product and Service
- Instruments and Accessories
- Robotic Systems
- Services
By Application
- General Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Product and Service-Wise Analysis
- Application-Wise Analysis
- End User-Wise Analysis
- Region-Wise Analysis
- Country-Wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
