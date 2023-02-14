IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress on Feb. 22-23

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Kisaco Research (“Kisaco”) on the occasion of their Health Equity in Clinical Trials Congress . The event will be held at the beautiful Hilton Boston Back Bay on Feb. 22-23, 2023.



As a leader in combining state-of-the-art conference production with high-impact networking, Kisaco drives conversations between marquee organizations, policymakers, academic institutions, medtech and biopharma companies. The upcoming event will help facilitate change for underrepresented communities through industry action and technology across the animal health, beauty, health and wellness, AI and tech, drug development, women’s health as well as legal compliance and regulatory sectors.

In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its wide array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of conference organizers, speakers and participating organizations via a network of digital channels and full-scale media distribution.

“Kisaco Research has built a reputation for facilitating high-powered networking and actionable change within growth-oriented areas. Our team always looks forward to collaborating on their events,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We are utilizing the latest tools available in social media strategy and article syndication to maximize outreach.”

“IBN’s state-of-the-art platform and wealth of experience in communications has been very beneficial, particularly as we seek to connect with underrepresented communities,” said Sarah Clayton, Founder of Kisaco Research. “We are very pleased to be working with IBN’s team and utilizing their widespread syndication network to aid our recognition via online channels.”

With the onset of the global pandemic two years earlier, and the disproportionate impacts felt by unrepresented communities across various countries, the health equity in clinical trials congress is particularly timely.

To register for the event, please visit https://www.kisacoresearch.com/events/health-equity-clinical-trials-congress-february-22-23-2023-boston

