Decaf Coffee Market Size Worth USD 26.20 Billion by 2027 at 4.45% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Decaf Coffee Market by Type, Category, Form, Distribution Channel Region - Forecast till 2027. By 2027, the global decaf coffee market is expected to be worth USD 26.20 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Scope:

Rising per capita earnings and changing consumer preferences are forecasted to increase the demand for decaf coffee in developing countries. More and more young people are opting for decaf coffee as a way to cut back on their caffeine consumption, which should boost the global decaf coffee industry. As the market for decaf coffee has grown, several new players have entered the market, each offering their own unique blend of the beverage. As decaf coffee becomes more commonly available in developing nations, the global decaf coffee market is predicted to expand. Consumer desire for products free of preservatives, caffeine, and other dangerous ingredients, as well as increased consumer health awareness, is likely to boost the market for decaffeinated beverages, particularly decaffeinated coffee. Antioxidant levels are increased in decaffeinated coffee, although it retains none of the coffee's original flavor thanks to the removal of caffeine.

Report Scope:

Competitive analysis:

Companies have realized the market's potential, and they are actively promoting their goods to expand their sales. In order to capitalize on the boom and keep their customers, many companies that previously only supplied regular coffee have expanded to provide decaf varieties. The decaffeinated coffee industry stands to benefit from a number of factors, including a well-established supply chain and widespread consumer recognition of the product's brands. Due to the rising popularity of decaf coffee, a growing number of regional competitors have emerged. Innovations in product presentation, taste, and composition are being prompted by fierce rivalry among market participants. In turn, this aids in attracting new customers and propelling industry expansion.

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Caffeine withdrawal symptoms can include a rapid heartbeat, pounding headache, and heightened nervousness. As a result, there has been a rise in demand for decaf coffee around the world as people become more conscious of the effects of drinking caffeinated beverages, particularly coffee. The need to ensure a safe food supply for the future is growing. As carbon dioxide, coffee oil, or water are used in conjunction with methyle acetate and ethylene chloride, stakeholders are observing a shift in consumer perception of genetic variety of coffee beans. These methods not only remove the caffeine from the coffee, but they also remove or change the other compounds that give coffee its incredibly complex flavor and health advantages.

Additionally, the market for decaffeinated coffee is expanding, which has led to an increase in the acceptance of coffee beans with a wider range of genetic variations. As a result, not only is it unnecessary to subject the coffee beans to a decaffeination process, but the beans' original flavor and chemical composition are also preserved. Decaf coffee sales through online channels are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period because of the growing popularity of e-commerce channels that provide items with value-added services such discounted prices, cash-back incentives, and coupon benefits. In addition, it is anticipated that manufacturers of decaffeinated drinks would establish strategic alliances with online merchants to increase their market penetration.

Market Restraints

Conversely, businesses are facilitating decaffeination of green beans before they are roasted.

COVID-19 Analysis:

A growing number of consumers are switching from normal coffee to decaf coffee as a means of reducing their caffeine intake in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are a number of decaffeination methods that are now trending in advertising, including the methylene chloride decaf coffee process, the ethyl acetate decaf coffee process, and the Swiss water decaf coffee process. While these methods may remove the health risks associated with coffee, they also destroy the coffee's brilliantly nuanced flavor. As a result, businesses in the decaffeinated coffee industry should invest more resources into studying the genetic diversity of coffee beans in order to address the problems caused by the currently used decaffeination techniques. Decaffeination operations should be strictly monitored to ensure that any solvent residue is kept well below the legal thresholds.

Market Segmentation:

By type

Identifying Arabica Books by Genre The demand for arabica decaf coffee has been on the rise due to rising disposable incomes and the increasing popularity of sweet coffee. By far the largest CAGR over the study period is predicted for this sector.

By Category

Since more and more people are learning about the negative long-term effects of pesticides on human health, the demand for organic products, including organic decaf coffee, is projected to rise. A greater CAGR is predicted for this sector during the observational period.

By Form:

With the rising need for time-saving necessities, ground coffee has become increasingly popular. The convenience and simplicity of brewing with ground coffee has led to a rise in its popularity. In 2018, this submarket represented the greatest proportion of the worldwide decaf coffee market, and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based distribution accounts for the vast bulk of the decaf coffee market. Retailers fall into one of three categories: grocery stores (supermarkets and convenience stores) and speciality shops (often known as boutiques). During the study period, specialized stores are expected to generate the most revenue.

Regional Analysis

In terms of geographic distribution, the decaf coffee market in North America was the strongest in 2018. The expansion of the regional market might be attributed to the wide availability of several decaf coffee kinds at competitive costs.

More than 35% of worldwide sales in 2019 came from the European market. Sales in Europe are boosted by the region's high coffee consumption and rising consciousness about caffeine's negative effects. International Trade indicates that around 8% of all coffee consumed in Germany is the decaffeinated variety.

This area is expected to have the fastest-growing market over the anticipated time frame. The rising popularity of decaf coffee among young people is likely to blame for this trend. The growing awareness of the importance of health among the general public in nations like India, Indonesia, and Japan has contributed to this expansion. Black and green tea without caffeine are in high demand in Japan, and this trend is expected to drive sales higher over the projected period.

