Evergent Expands Presence in Europe by Partnering with Leading OTT provider in Baltics - Go3

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced a partnership with TV3 Group, the leading media group in the Baltics. According to the agreement, Evergent will provide subscriber management and eCommerce tools for Go3, the media group’s popular over-the-top (OTT) television. Evergent’s solutions will help to accelerate Go3 television’s rapid growth in the Baltic region, offering flexible tools that can be easily deployed across multiple countries and languages.



TV3 Group is the largest media group in the Baltics, serving Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In December 2019, the company launched OTT television service Go3, and it has consistently broken customer and viewership records. Go3 viewers have access to more than 2,200 movies including Hollywood blockbusters from major studios like Paramount, Discovery, NBC and Warner, as well as popular local and international series, and exclusive Go3 originals. Go3 also offers a selection of TV channels and live broadcasts of premium sports events from around the world.

Evergent’s subscriber management and eCommerce solutions will provide Go3 with flexible tools that can be deployed in each of the three Baltic languages (Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian). Designed for agility, Evergent’s platforms support a range of complex use cases, including multiple subscription strategies, payment methods and promotional strategies. The inherent flexibility and scalability of Evergent’s solutions allow customers like TV3 Group to experiment with new business approaches and make adjustments as necessary. Evergent customers in Europe and throughout the world are able to scale rapidly without having to worry about whether their technology can keep pace with subscriber growth.

“In three years, Go3 television became one of the most important media entities in the Baltic states and we expect to continue this rapid growth within the Baltic market,” said Ausra Sidaraviciene, CTO at TV3 Group. “Evergent understood the complexities of our business as well as our need for agility and scalability. They worked to design and propose a solution tailored to our needs and goals.”

“TV3 Group is the type of ambitious, innovative media company that represents the perfect partner for Evergent,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “This new partnership marks our expansion into the Baltic region and continues our steady growth in Europe and around the globe. We are confident Evergent’s agile subscriber management tools will be an important catalyst for Go3 television continued growth in the Baltics.”

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

ABOUT TV3 GROUP

TV3 Group, the leading media group in Baltics, is a portfolio company of Bite Group and Providence Equity Partners, a global premium asset management company. TV3 Group owns and operates the leading commercial free-to-air channels in Baltics, the largest DTH and OTT television, premium film and sport channels, as well as a portfolio of leading commercial radio channels.

TV3 Group’s brand portfolio:

Leading general and thematic TV channels: TV3, TV6, 3+, TV3 Life, TV3 Mini, TV8, TV3 Sport Open

Go3, the next generation (OTT) television in the Baltics

TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 2 and TV3 Film – leading premium sport and film channels in Baltics

Home 3, one of the leading pay-tv service providers in the Baltics

Radio stations: Star FM, Radio Volna and Power Hit Radio

The largest AVOD video portal: TV3 Play

News and entertainment portals: tv3.lv, Uudised.tv3.ee, Buduaar.ee and tv3.lt





Contact:

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com