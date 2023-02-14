New Novel Unravels a Riveting Story Beyond Imaginable Dimensions
First Book of a Series Brings You to Awestruck AdventuresTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satisfy your imaginations, adventure-seeking book readers!
Be captivated by the amazing journey of the new book, “Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle 1”. The book reveals the adventures of the main character Cuauhtemoc and exposes his thrilling life of wonders and an adventure to greatness.
The story’s plot - written in four books - is that of the 16th century, when the main character, Cuauhtemoc, was born.
The small village in the northwestern part of Maya is where the story happens: Cuauhtemoc’s life from birth, his experience in a birdmanschool, and the adventures of becoming a birdman and carrying messages. The account unwinds, telling of his adventures, his fights with pirate raiders, as well as some of his own people.
Written by critically-acclaimed author D L Davies, the story is not a tale of what was, but rather, a story of what might have been if he - the author - had been in charge of that era.
When asked of his inspiration and where he drew the story of the book, D L Davies says, “The story was inspired by a man I once met, named Cuauhtemoc. He was born in South America. He is half-Aztec and potentially related to the original.”
He continues that the story which started out to be a single book, blossomed to eventually become four. “It is one book that was released in four installments,” Davies continues.
Professional book reviewing company BlueInk Review writes: “Davies excels in three areas: his vivid descriptions of jungle and village life; his characterizations, especially of secondary characters such as Cuauhtemoc's friends and mentors; and his natural-sounding dialogue, perhaps the most difficult task for an aspiring author… an otherwise impressive first novel.”
The first book (of four) ends when Cuauhtémoc is twelve years of age and is sent to the City of Emperors by the Commander of the soldier's garrison.
Order “Cuauhtémoc: Descending Eagle 1” now on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide! Visit D L Davies’ website www.dldaviescuauhtemoc.com for more information about all of the books he has written.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube