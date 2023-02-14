STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON HARASSMENT OF PCG BY CHINESE COUNTERPART

We condemn this latest intimidation tactic employed by the Chinese Coast Guard against members of the Philippine Coast Guard on a rotation and resupply mission of the Philippine Navy in Ayungin Shoal.

Their act, which reportedly caused temporary blindness to the crew members is loathsome as it put them in harm's way and jeopardized their safety. This provocative action should be stopped. We urge the Department of Foreign Affairs to lodge a diplomatic protest and stand firm in defending the country's sovereign rights under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Hindi kailanman katanggap-tanggap ang mga gawain na panghahamak sa ating pagka-Pilipino at paglagay sa panganib ang kapakanan ng ating Sandatahang Lakas at PCG.