Việt Nam, US to strengthen collaboration on e-commerce, economic crimes combat

VIETNAM, February 14 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm received visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Hà Nội on Monday.

Considering the US a top trade partner and export market of Việt Nam, Lâm affirmed that the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam had consistently created favourable conditions for foreign and foreign-invested enterprises, including those from the US, to promote investment attraction and economic development.

The official said Việt Nam supported efforts to deepen bilateral relations as well as multilateral cooperation mechanisms and initiatives led by the US that are beneficial to ensuring peace, stability, and development regionally and globally, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

He suggested the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) continue to promote its role in connecting the two Governments to strengthen the Việt Nam – US Comprehensive Partnership; as well as create favourable conditions in terms of finance, technology, and human resources development in areas where Vietnam has needs such as digital economy, high technology, clean energy, health, environment, and infrastructure.

It is also necessary to research and promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation regarding the fight against fake news, especially given the strong growth of social networking platforms combined with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), he noted.

The official told the USTR to closely work with Vietnamese law enforcement agencies in the investigation, exchange and verification of information on economic cases involving foreign elements via mutual legal assistance in criminal matters; cooperation in preventing and combating transnational and economic crimes; and strict handling of economic law violations such as smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods, among others.

For her part, Tai said a host of bilateral activities were awaiting the nations this year, with economic pillars expected to be strongly boosted. She pledged close collaboration with Việt Nam in the field of e-commerce.

Expressing her delight at the Southeast Asian country’s achievements in the protection of intellectual property rights, she proposed the two sides mobilise experts in this area serving their exchange and cooperation. — VNS

