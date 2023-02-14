Submit Release
Việt Nam puts people at centre of socio-economic development policies: diplomat

VIETNAM, February 14 - NEW YORK — Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the importance of putting the people at the centre of development policies at the 61st session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD61) on Monday.

He also stressed supporting vulnerable groups, promoting innovation in education and training, enhancing labourers’ capacity to self-learn and adapt to meet the requirements of the new context.

Addressing the session held in New York from February 6-15, Nguyên affirmed that Việt Nam supports the policy of promoting decent work as well as socio-economic development and solidarity, considering it an important factor contributing to accelerating the completion of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

The Vietnamese representative also highlighted the need to adjust national law following international labour standards for faster integration and accelerate the transformation of a green economy and a circular economy.

Việt Nam will continue to work closely with international partners to promote workers' rights to decent work, considering this one of Việt Nam's priorities as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2026 tenure.

At the session, many delegates assessed that the world economy and the global labour market are facing great challenges, including increasing inequality in access to public services and the labour market.

They said that promoting decent work is necessary to reduce inequality and poverty, and contribute to promoting recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS

