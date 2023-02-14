State coastal commission to meet in Ocean Isle Beach Feb. 23; Advisory Council to meet Feb. 22
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Feb. 23 at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Hall, 111 Causeway Dr., Ocean Isle Beach. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and a public comment period is scheduled for 11 a.m. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person.
Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Following the CRAC meeting, CRAC members, Commissioners, and staff will take a field trip to the terminal groin in Ocean Isle.
Both meetings and the field trip are open to the public.
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- Consideration of variance requests regarding an oceanfront setback and straw bales as sand fencing
- Discussion of Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules;
- Closed session (if necessary), as permissible under GS 143-318.11 (a)(3), to discuss Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules;
- Public hearings for Amendments to 15A NCAC 7B State Guidelines for Land Use Planning - Enforceable Policies; Amendments to 15A NCAC 7K .0207 & 7H .0308 Structural Accessway – Beach Mats and Amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 Floating Structure Policies & 7H .0208 Piers and Docking Facilities – Floating Upweller Systems;
- Consideration of Additional Amendments & Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 07H .0309 and .0310 - Inlet Hazard Areas;
- Consideration of Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0306; 7H .0309 and 7J .0210 – Septic Tanks Seaward of Vegetation Line;
- Online permitting system update;
- Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – 15A 7H .0305(5) - Proposed Minimum Growing Season for Planted Vegetation and Oceanfront Setback Determinations;
- Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – General Permits Time Extension.
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.
