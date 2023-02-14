Submit Release
Heavy Rains, Snowfall from Tuesday to Friday in Several Moroccan Regions (Alert Bulletin)

MOROCCO, February 14 - Heavy rainfall, sometimes stormy, and heavy snowfall are expected from Tuesday to Friday in several Moroccan regions, the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM) announced Tuesday.

   Heavy rains sometimes stormy oscillating between 20 and 40 mm will occur, on Wednesday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm,  over the provinces of Essaouira, Safi, Inzegane-Ait Melloul, Chtouka-Ait Baha, Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tane, Tiznit, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Guelmim and Sidi Ifni, said the DGM in an orange alert bulletin.

Heavy snowfall (30 to 80 cm) is expected from Tuesday to Friday at 6:00 pm in the provinces of Ouarzazate, Al Haouz, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Chichaoua, Midelt, Tinghir and Taroudant, the same source said.

 MAP: 14 February 2023

