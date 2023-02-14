New Literary Masterpiece Bares Pains of Marxism
Author Michael Hansen Releases Raw Stories from Personal ExperienceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the ills of Marxism and how has this affected children, families, and the whole nation? How does it affect the mentality of the country and its cultural values?
“The Message”, written by rising author Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen, lays bare the ill effects of Marxism as he ﬁnds answers to his long personal struggles he experienced.
The story narrates the moments at the end of World War II where, in disregard of international agreements, the Soviet Union imposed communism in the areas given to its “Sphere of Inﬂuence”, which included Romania.
The stories bare the changes which happened at that relevant event in history: political manipulations, fake elections, and more importantly, a new value system into people’s lives with consequences no one could predict.
Reviewing his life in Romania, the author shows how a “changed way of thinking” determined a changed way of living, how Marxism altered the nation’s psychology and, in the end, ruined its own goals.
“I was born in Romania during World War II. There, I lived through the communist ruling and the Marxist redesign of moral values. Those changes were supposed to set all citizens on the road to fulﬁllment,” says Hansen. That road had been imagined by Karl Marx who had no understanding of reality beyond his abstract opinions. How can a materialist system, based on having, be used for “fair” giving, is everyone’s question. It couldn’t!
“For lack of choices, I followed that road communism offered to me and I became a successful dentist. My professional clout translated into some ﬁnancial advancement, which helped me realize that what I truly needed was of a different nature: love, pride, wisdom, knowledge, none of which communism could offer,” he continues.
The unanticipated consequence was Hansen’s dissidence and his immigration to the West. He settled in the United States and went through a long process of purging the ﬂawed mentality acquired while in Marxism.
“The Message” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
