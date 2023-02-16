Neurolixis Appoints Dr. Christopher Jankosky as Chief Medical Officer
PARK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurolixis, Inc., an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for psychiatric and neurologic disorders, today announced the appointment of Christopher Jankosky, MD, MPH, as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jankosky has been a member of the Neurolixis Scientific Advisory Board since 2021.
— Dr. Chris Jankosky, MD, MPH
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Jankosky join our team as Chief Medical Officer," said Adrian Newman-Tancredi, PhD, DSc, CEO of Neurolixis. "His deep understanding of the medical needs in the neurology area and of the drug development process will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline and bring new therapies to patients."
Dr. Jankosky has spent over 20 years in senior medical and healthcare roles. He comes to Neurolixis from previous positions as Corporate Medical Advisor for multiple Fortune 500 companies, critical leadership positions at the FDA and executive physician positions in the US Navy and Pacific Submarine Force. Dr. Jankosky is board certified in both Neurology and Occupational & Environmental Medicine and maintains adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Maryland and the Uniformed Services University.
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jankosky will be responsible for leading the company's clinical development strategies, overseeing the design and conduct of clinical trials, and ensuring that Neurolixis remains at the forefront of innovation in the industry.
"I am honored to join Neurolixis and be part of such a talented and dedicated team," said Dr. Jankosky. "I am passionate about finding solutions to unmet medical needs and excited to contribute to Neurolixis' mission of improving the lives of patients through cutting-edge treatments."
