Significant Results from Becher with Target Priority Areas Identified

The Becher Area target is located in the northern section of the Egina Gold Camp along trend from De Grey Mining Limited’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012) 1 Mallina Gold Project.

Mallina Gold Project. Aircore drilling completed in 2022 on broad regional lines (640 m) focused on ENE trending gold-fertile structural corridors and has successfully defined three standout gold and associated pathfinder element targets at Irvine, Heckmair and Whillans.

Targets are all located within an approximately 20 sq km area at Becher where only shallow cover of 10 - 20 m is present. Novo expects to commence follow-up drilling of these targets in Q2 2023.

Peak aircore drilling results, including recently received 1 m split results (0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), include 2 : Irvine: 8 m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 8 m (F0632)

23 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034) 2 m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 66 m (A003) Whillans: 8 m @ 0.20 g/t Au from 16 m (F0519)

4 m @ 0.37 g/t Au from 20 m (F1136) Heckmair: 4 m @ 0.40 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738) 3 m @ 0.44 g/t Au from 20 m (F0858)

Reverse circulation drilling completed on 160 m lines, which centred on positive early-stage aircore results at Irvine and in conjunction with historical exploration, provided peak intercepts of 2 : 33 m @ 0.493 g/t Au from 33 m (G0005) including 5 m @ 1.28 g/t Au 20 m @ 0.406 g/t Au from 32 m (G0016) 24 m @ 0.390 g/t Au from 76 m (G0018)

Highly anomalous base metal results returned adjacent to the main gold target at Heckmair, where a large mafic-ultramafic intrusion is juxtaposed by several significant faults. The peak result is 4 m @ 3.4 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb and 0.1% Zn from 20 m (F0749).

Recognised pathfinder elements As and Sb proving effective for targeting/defining mineralised structures.

20,000 m follow-up and extensional aircore drill program to commence in Q1 2023, with a primary focus on testing the Irvine, Heckmair, Bonatti and Lowe prospects, with RC contingency as required.



Note: Mallina Gold Project mineralisation is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Becher Area or the Egina Gold Camp.

Mike Spreadborough, Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman, Acting Chief Executive Officer and a director, said, “We are very pleased with the progress we have made on the drilling program so far and are looking forward to further results from follow-up drilling in the first half of 2023, when drilling is also expected to commence at the Nunyerry North prospect.

“The success of the current drilling program in the Becher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North, reconfirm the significant potential of the Egina Gold Camp.”

1 De Grey has reported that its Hemi deposit at the Mallina Gold Project is comprised of Measured Mineral Resources of 4.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 265 koz Au, Indicated Mineral Resources of 153.4 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 6,590 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 92.6 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 3,779 koz Au, as those categories are defined in the JORC Code (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record for further details.

2 Refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 27, 2022 and November 30, 2022.



Reverse Circulation drill rig at the Becher Area

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the successful 2022 drilling program at the Company’s flagship Egina Gold Camp, located within Novo’s 10,500 sq km Pilbara exploration portfolio (Figures 1 and 2).

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina Gold Camp.

OVERVIEW OF BECHER AREA

The Becher Area (northern E47/3673, 100%-owned by Novo) (Figure 2) is located ~28 km to the west-southwest of De Grey Mining Limited’s ("De Grey”) Mallina Gold Project along an interpreted gold-fertile corridor and contains multiple high-priority, orogenic gold targets under shallow cover (Figure 3).

Mineralisation present at De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Becher Area or the Egina Gold Camp.

Figure 1: Novo’s Pilbara tenure, showing location of > 80 km strike extent Egina Gold Camp



Figure 2: Location of Becher in the northern section of the Egina Gold Camp





Figure 3: Becher target area showing the position of the De Grey Hemi gold discovery to the east-northeast of the Becher Area along the interpreted fertile corridor

RESULTS FROM 2022 DRILLING PROGRAM

Systematic broad spaced aircore (“AC”) drilling completed in 2022 within the Becher Area totalled 1,413 holes for 31,824 m across five main targets (the Irvine Shear, Whillans Shear, the Heckmair Fault and Intrusion, Lowe and Bonatti) (Figure 4). These targets were defined by detailed mapping, ground gravity and aeromagnetic surveys in 2022, in an area with minimal outcrop and sandy and calcrete cover sequences. The target style of mineralisation includes both structurally controlled orogenic gold and “sanukitoid” intrusion-hosted gold similar to the Hemi gold deposit.

Drilling of 29 sections at 640 m spaced section lines was conducted, with occasional 320 m infill lines. AC results have been returned for approximately three quarters of the 4 m composite samples assayed for Au. Approximately 60% of 1 m split samples from AC, including gold and multielement assays, are still pending.

Figure 4: Becher targets defined by AC drilling, drilling completed to date and priority follow up AC overlain on SRTM image

Peak AC results for gold (Figure 4), including recently received 1 m split results (0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), include2:

Irvine: 8 m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 8 m (F0632) 23 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034) 15 m @ 0.15 g/t Au from 12 m (A0029) 2 m @ 0.40 g/t Au from 3 m (F0123) 2 m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 66 m (A0003)

Whillans: 8 m @ 0.20 g/t Au from 16 m (F0519) 4 m @ 0.37 g/t Au from 20 m (F1136)

Heckmair: 4 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738) 3 m @ 0.44 g/t Au from 20 m (F0858)



Reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed in 2022 within the Becher Area totalled 3,541 m in 32 drill holes. Drilling was centred on positive early-stage results at the central Irvine prospect in conjunction with historical exploration. Lines were drilled at 160 m spacing initially, with the program approximately half completed due to the Christmas break and wet season. RC results have not been received to date for the last nine drill holes, with 244 samples pending (40% outstanding) and 253 one metre split samples pending. Peak RC intercepts to date include2:

33 m @ 0.493 g/t Au from 33 m (G0005) including 5 m @ 1.28 g/t Au

20 m @ 0.406 g/t Au from 32 m (G0016)

24 m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 76 m (G0018)



Highly anomalous base metal results have also been received adjacent to the main gold target at Heckmair, where a large mafic-ultramafic intrusion is juxtaposed by several significant faults. A peak result of 4 m @ 3.4 g/t Ag and 0.49% Pb and 0.1% Zn from 20 m (F0749) was achieved.

Figure 5: Target map with best AC drill intercepts annotated >0.1 g/t Au in AC (red dots), targets derived from AC, Au and multielement assay (yellow), AC (black) and RC (green) drilling to date, aeromagnetic 1VD colour image and structural interpretation

Numerous other elements, including Li, Sn, As, Sb, P, Bi and Mo are being used to vector towards potential sanukitoid targets.

Refer to Appendix 1 below for a complete list of assay results. True widths from AC and RC drilling cannot be estimated at this time.

PLANNED 2023 DRILLING PROGRAM

The Irvine, Heckmair and Whillans targets are designated for immediate follow-up AC drilling in Q2 2023, with a contingency for RC follow up.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

Four-metre composite samples of AC chips were sent to Intertek Genalysis (“Intertek”) in Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3mm (NVO02 prep code), with a 500 g split sample analysed for gold using Photon Assay (PHXR/AU01). An additional bottom hole sample from each drill hole (1 to 4 m composite representing rock from the bottom of the drill hole) was assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS) – results are pending. AC drill holes with anomalous gold or base metals have been split through a single tier riffle splitter and are assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS).

QAQC procedures for the latter half of the program include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred), a certified standard approximately every 50 samples (2 per 100) and duplicate sampling (split of 4m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. Intertek inserts customized Chrysos certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

RC holes after G0012 were sampled using spear sampling 4 m composites and 4 m composite samples were sent to Intertek with the entire sample smart crushed to -3 mm (NVOO2 prep code), with a 500 g split sample (1 jar photon assay) analysed for gold using photon assay (PHXR/AU01). QAQC for RC samples are inserted at the rate of 4 standards per 100, 4 blanks per 100 and 4 riffle split duplicates per 100, providing a total of 12% QAQC.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release other than information concerning De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Michael Spreadborough ”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that a 20,000 m follow-up and extensional AC program is drill ready, initially testing the Irvine, Heckmair, Bonatti and Lowe prospects, with RC contingency as required, and that drilling at the Nunyerry North prospect is expected to commence in the first half of 2023. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



APPENDIX 1:

Table 1: Becher Area - AC drilling location data for holes not previously released2

Table 2: Becher Area - RC drilling location data for holes not previously released2

HOLE ID COORDSYS EASTING NORTHING RL AZIMUTH DIP TYPE DEPTH m LEASE G0013 MGA94_50 620938.03 7684557.915 62.634 147 -60 RC 117 E47/3673 G0014 MGA94_50 621063.503 7684402.529 66.066 147 -60 RC 150 E47/3673 G0015 MGA94_50 620802.537 7684184.274 66.718 147 -60 RC 120 E47/3673 G0016 MGA94_50 620771.017 7684233.019 67.933 147 -60 RC 126 E47/3673 G0017 MGA94_50 620744.916 7684273.425 68.577 147 -60 RC 120 E47/3673 G0018 MGA94_50 620704.697 7684333.549 70.359 147 -60 RC 120 E47/3673 G0019 MGA94_50 620672.584 7684384.537 66.029 147 -60 RC 114 E47/3673 G0020 MGA94_50 620607.229 7684483.773 62.32 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0021 MGA94_50 620640.669 7684433.461 63.579 147 -60 RC 99 E47/3673 G0022 MGA94_50 620502.193 7684058.827 67.565 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0023 MGA94_50 620470.962 7684107.881 65.937 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0024 MGA94_50 620437.487 7684159.475 65.155 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0025 MGA94_50 620403.735 7684207.952 63.04 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0026 MGA94_50 620371.567 7684258.346 62.07 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0027 MGA94_50 620338.735 7684308.175 61.036 147 -60 RC 123 E47/3673 G0028 MGA94_50 620306.748 7684359.832 60.011 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0029 MGA94_50 620235.377 7683881.12 59.539 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0030 MGA94_50 620202.758 7683932.167 59.358 147 -60 RC 121 E47/3673 G0031 MGA94_50 620039.271 7684181.809 57.973 147 -60 RC 127 E47/3673 G0032 MGA94_50 620102.039 7684084.372 58.41 147 -60 RC 127 E47/3673

Table 3: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts >0.3 g/t Au with up to 2m internal dilution2

Hole ID Depth From m Depth To m Width (m) Au (g/t) A0002 17 18 1 0.457 A0003 66 68 2 0.909 A0004 23 24 1 0.479 A0004 40 41 1 0.401 A0027 11 12 1 0.408 A0028 22 23 1 0.393 A0029 14 15 1 0.366 A0033 11 12 1 0.305 A0034 0 19 19 0.651 A0035 5 8 3 0.482 A0038 28 29 1 0.308 F0123 33 34 1 0.697 F0632 8 12 4 4.02 F0738 12 16 4 0.4 F0756 12 16 4 0.35 F0760 12 16 4 0.32 F0761 12 16 4 0.34 F0858 20 23 3 0.44 F0940 8 12 4 0.33 F1136 20 24 4 0.37 G0003 8 9 1 0.3 G0003 17 18 1 0.7 G0003 25 26 1 0.401 G0004 41 42 1 0.49 G0005 2 8 6 0.46 G0005 16 18 2 0.567 G0005 22 23 1 0.305 G0005 34 35 1 0.573 G0005 41 52 11 0.875 G0005 56 61 5 0.68 G0005 65 66 1 0.555 G0007 65 66 1 0.41 G0007 87 88 1 0.34 G0008 70 76 6 0.319 G0008 81 82 1 0.487 G0009 45 46 1 0.325 G0009 75 78 3 0.393 G0012 19 20 1 0.32 G0012 37 38 1 0.541 G0013 52 53 1 0.3 G0013 57 58 1 0.3 G0013 104 107 3 0.408 G0014 4 5 1 0.574 G0014 17 18 1 0.314 G0014 30 33 3 0.34 G0014 35 37 2 0.345 G0014 64 66 2 0.525 G0014 119 120 1 0.496 G0014 127 128 1 1.438 G0016 44 48 4 1.394 G0018 80 88 8 0.548 G0018 92 96 4 0.492 G0019 16 20 4 0.64 G0019 88 92 4 0.395 G0022 28 32 4 0.334 G0022 52 56 4 0.35 G0024 100 104 4 0.32

Table 4: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts >0.1 g/t Au with up to 2m internal dilution2

Hole ID Depth From m Depth To m Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) A0001 8 14 6 0.14 2262 A0001 20 24 4 0.17 2115 A0002 17 21 4 0.16 176 A0002 30 31 1 0.14 433 A0002 45 55 10 0.13 223 A0003 62 63 1 0.23 178 A0003 66 68 2 0.91 473 A0004 23 24 1 0.48 816 A0004 29 32 3 0.10 289 A0004 39 42 3 0.22 280 A0027 11 13 2 0.29 58 A0027 16 17 1 0.23 139 A0027 24 27 3 0.13 112 A0028 22 23 1 0.39 113 A0028 26 32 6 0.17 136 A0029 12 27 15 0.15 171 A0033 3 12 9 0.20 45 A0034 0 23 23 0.56 42 A0035 3 16 13 0.25 53 A0037 3 15 12 0.13 45 A0037 18 19 1 0.17 58 A0038 23 30 7 0.17 39 A0067 29 31 2 0.17 103 F0123 33 35 2 0.40 68 F0137 4 8 4 0.13 0 F0146 26 27 1 0.22 19 F0216 0 4 4 0.19 na F0284 4 8 4 0.10 na F0368 4 8 4 0.10 na F0429 16 20 4 0.12 na F0506 12 16 4 0.12 na F0519 16 24 8 0.20 na F0521 20 28 8 0.14 na F0567 8 12 4 0.13 na F0573 12 16 4 0.10 na F0574 4 8 4 0.10 na F0594 8 12 4 0.13 na F0597 0 4 4 0.21 na F0598 4 8 4 0.13 na F0605 16 21 5 0.12 na F0632 8 16 8 2.14 na F0644 8 12 4 0.11 na F0654 4 10 6 0.24 na F0724 8 12 4 0.14 na F0738 12 16 4 0.40 na F0739 12 16 4 0.17 na F0740 12 16 4 0.17 na F0744 12 16 4 0.12 na F0747 12 16 4 0.11 na F0748 0 4 4 0.23 na F0755 12 16 4 0.12 na F0756 12 16 4 0.35 na F0757 28 32 4 0.10 na F0759 12 16 4 0.11 na F0760 12 16 4 0.32 na F0761 8 16 8 0.23 na F0762 12 16 4 0.14 na F0764 8 16 8 0.12 na F0858 20 23 3 0.44 na F0902 20 24 4 0.10 na F0903 8 12 4 0.17 na F0936 12 16 4 0.19 na F0939 4 8 4 0.12 na F0940 8 12 4 0.33 na F0941 8 12 4 0.11 na F0983 0 4 4 0.15 na F1016 8 12 4 0.22 na F1027 8 12 4 0.12 na F1064 8 12 4 0.13 na F1075 16 21 5 0.14 na F1115 12 16 4 0.18 na F1121 8 12 4 0.19 na F1133 16 20 4 0.10 na F1134 20 24 4 0.20 na F1135 20 24 4 0.12 na F1136 20 24 4 0.37 na F1138 12 16 4 0.27 na F1148 0 4 4 0.10 na G0001 6 7 1 0.11 na G0003 4 10 6 0.17 na G0003 17 20 3 0.35 na G0003 25 31 6 0.21 na G0004 10 12 2 0.19 na G0004 34 42 8 0.19 na G0004 63 66 3 0.18 na G0004 96 97 1 0.11 na G0005 0 13 13 0.30 na G0005 16 24 8 0.25 na G0005 27 28 1 0.10 na G0005 30 31 1 0.11 na G0005 33 66 33 0.49 na G0005 87 91 4 0.13 na G0006 15 16 1 0.13 na G0006 21 25 4 0.14 na G0006 29 31 2 0.12 na G0006 40 46 6 0.14 na G0006 64 65 1 0.26 na G0006 71 75 4 0.11 na G0006 79 80 1 0.15 na G0006 83 88 5 0.14 na G0007 15 16 1 0.17 na G0007 35 44 9 0.13 na G0007 47 51 4 0.17 na G0007 65 68 3 0.19 na G0007 77 78 1 0.12 na G0007 86 90 4 0.23 na G0008 6 8 2 0.13 na G0008 11 12 1 0.18 na G0008 15 18 3 0.17 na G0008 60 66 6 0.13 na G0008 69 76 7 0.31 na G0008 80 82 2 0.32 na G0009 22 26 4 0.13 na G0009 37 40 3 0.14 na G0009 43 47 4 0.21 na G0009 75 78 3 0.39 na G0010 3 5 2 0.12 na G0010 9 11 2 0.14 na G0011 5 6 1 0.10 na G0012 13 23 10 0.22 na G0012 30 39 9 0.15 na G0012 51 52 1 0.11 na G0012 61 63 2 0.11 na G0013 34 39 5 0.13 na G0013 42 43 1 0.11 na G0013 46 60 14 0.17 na G0013 68 69 1 0.17 na G0013 82 83 1 0.13 na G0013 101 111 10 0.20 na G0014 3 5 2 0.34 na G0014 8 13 5 0.15 na G0014 17 18 1 0.31 na G0014 29 43 14 0.19 na G0014 55 56 1 0.16 na G0014 64 67 3 0.40 na G0014 91 92 1 0.17 na G0014 108 112 4 0.15 na G0014 119 121 2 0.31 na G0014 126 132 6 0.34 na G0014 141 144 3 0.14 na G0014 148 149 1 0.12 na G0016 0 4 4 0.12 na G0016 12 16 4 0.12 na G0016 32 52 20 0.41 na G0017 4 16 12 0.14 na G0017 44 48 4 0.28 na G0018 48 56 8 0.10 na G0018 76 100 24 0.38 na G0018 104 108 4 0.13 na G0018 116 120 4 0.13 na G0019 16 20 4 0.64 na G0019 84 108 24 0.23 na G0022 0 4 4 0.10 na G0022 16 20 4 0.12 na G0022 28 32 4 0.33 na G0022 36 40 4 0.27 na G0022 48 64 16 0.20 na G0022 116 121 5 0.13 na G0023 8 12 4 0.24 na G0023 36 40 4 0.21 na G0023 56 60 4 0.15 na G0023 68 72 4 0.15 na G0023 84 92 8 0.20 na G0023 112 116 4 0.14 na G0024 76 80 4 0.14 na G0024 84 88 4 0.12 na G0024 92 96 4 0.13 na G0024 100 104 4 0.32 na

Table 5: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts not listed with anomalous base metals and silver

Hole ID Depth From m Depth To m Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Sb (ppm) F0749 20 24 4 0.04 3.45 4872 996 18.2 A0029 22 23 1 0.254 31.87 11 54 37.6