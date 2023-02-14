Global Next Generation Probiotics Market to Surpass US$ 393.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global next generation probiotics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 168.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Next Generation Probiotics Market:

Major players operating in the market are focused on launching platforms to develop next generation probiotics, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Winclove Probiotics announced the launch of a new platform, Novobiome, to bring human-derived, next-generation probiotics (NGPs) to the European market. The Novobiome platform aimed to resolve the daunting obstacles to NGP product development and commercialization on the market. The Novobiome covered the full cycle of NGPs which was required for isolation, characterization, cultivation, production and delivery to the site of action, according to the company.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global next generation probiotics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period due to market players are focused on organizing events for the awareness to use probiotics. For instance, on August 02 2022, Amsterdam Winclove Probiotics announced the launch of an offline event at Probiota Americas (a platform that highlights the emerging science and market potentials for the exciting probiotic and prebiotic markets), which will be conducted on October 11-13, 2022. The exhibition will be dedicated to health ageing, probiotics, prebiotics, microbiome and protein.

Among bacterial candidate, Lactobacillus species segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches by the key players. For instance, in June 2021, Fitbiomics Inc., a microbiome biotechnology company, launched its first consumer product under the Nella brand, the microbes of elite athletes for next generation probiotics. This particular probiotic is a formulation of three athlete-derived Lactobacillus – plantarum, rhamnosus, and acidophilus.

On the basis of applications, Inflammatory bowel disease segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases. For instance, according to an article published in Journal Crohn's and Colitis, in January 2022, a total of 42,498 new IBD cases were identified between 2000–2020; 31,372 with Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and 11,126 with Crohn’s Disease (CD). The crude annual incidence per 100,000 increases in CD from 7.5 to 13.4 and in UC from 20.4 to 34.7 in Finland. The crude prevalence of IBD increases from 376 to 972 per 100,000 every year. Men have significantly higher incidence than women in ulcerative colitis.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global next generation probiotics market include Pendulum, Amsterdam Winclove Probiotics, Metabogen AB (Biogaia), Exeliom Biosciences, TargEDys, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, YSOPIA Bioscience, A-Mansia Biotech, Next Gen Probiotics, Evolve Biosystems and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Next Generation Probiotics Market, By Bacterial Candidate: Akkermansia Clostridium species Bifidobacterium species Lactobacillus species Others (Faecalibacterium, Christensenella,etc.)

Global Next Generation Probiotics Market, By Application: Weight Management Glucose Management Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Others (Obesity, Metabolic Diseases, etc.)

Global Next Generation Probiotics Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



