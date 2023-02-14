Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $5,933.4 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 26.8% during the Analysis Timeframe from 2019-2026 [250-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global aerospace 3D printing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for top-selling aircraft. Based on type, the materials sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the North America region is expected to have wide growth opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global aerospace 3D printing market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $5,933.4 million and grow at a healthy CAGR of 26.8% throughout the estimated period from 2019 to 2026.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for top-selling aircraft such as B787 and A320, the aerospace 3D printing market is expected to experience prominent growth during the analysis period. Besides, the increase in the satellite industry and technological advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to foster the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, established aerospace manufacturers are focusing on 3D printing to enhance performance and save fuel costs which are expected to create extensive growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of 3D printing materials may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the Aerospace 3D Printing Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Type: Materials Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The materials sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $2,776.8 million throughout the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for a wide range of materials for the print engine and structural components of aircraft. In addition, the rising focus of market players on manufacturing engine components and heavy R&D investments is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Application: Engine Component Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The engine component sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $2,598.8 million during the forecast timeframe. The rising focus on the leading engine manufacturers to improve the performance of turbofan engines using 3D printing technology is predicted to upsurge the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

End-Use: Aircraft Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The aircraft sub-segment is projected to register a revenue of $2,647.1 million throughout the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the rising air travel all across the globe. Moreover, the exponentially decreasing airfares due to the increasing competitiveness among international and domestic airline companies are expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

North America Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the aerospace 3D printing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly because of the rising demand for lighter aircraft components due to the improvisation in the supply chain. In addition, the increasing financial support by the government of this region for R&D activities is expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the estimated period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the aerospace 3D printing market include

Höganäs AB

Materialise

EOS GmbH

ExOne

Norsk Titanium US Inc.

Arcam AB

ENVISIONTEC, INC.

3D Systems, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Ultimaker BV

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to procure a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2021, Wipro 3D, a leading 3D printing company, announced its collaboration with HAL, a leading aerospace and defense company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to work on the development, manufacturing, and airworthiness certification of a metal 3D-printed aircraft engine component.



In addition, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

