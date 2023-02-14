SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ITS NEW UTAH ARMOR FACILITY IS FULLY OPERATIONAL

/EIN News/ -- Facility will produce high-performance ceramic armor products for personnel, aircraft, and vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT; “SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today that equipment installation along with key renovations and upgrades to its SINTX Armor facility in Salt Lake City are now complete. This milestone is the result of an intensive effort by the SINTX team to upgrade the facility’s infrastructure and install armor manufacturing equipment that was acquired from Ohio-based B4C LLC.

SINTX Armor is a 10,000 square-foot facility that can manufacture high-performance ceramic armor plates for personnel, aircraft, and vehicles. Products include 100% boron carbide (BoroShockTM), which is a high-strength material designed to protect special forces against high-velocity projectiles. Another product, DuraShockTM, is a composite of boron carbide and silicon carbide that is designed to protect law enforcement personnel.

SINTX’s BoroShockTM and DuraShockTM are advanced material technologies that combine light weight with resistance to projectiles. These features are desired in modern armor systems that must balance high levels of protection against user comfort and mobility. Ceramic armor products are in demand by defense and law enforcement departments worldwide, especially since such products have a finite shelf life, and as newer technologies offer advantages over previous versions.

“SINTX Armor reiterates our commitment toward meeting the global demand for protective ceramic armor,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO of SINTX. “Our expertise in advanced ceramics has positioned us as a leader and innovator in the protective armor industry well into the future.”

After the purchase of B4C LLC and a technology collaboration with Precision Ceramics USA in 2021, SINTX Armor was established as a subsidiary of SINTX Technologies. Since then, SINTX Armor has encountered strong interest and received requests from many customers to evaluate its products. SINTX Armor expects a robust order book in the first half of 2023 and looks forward to participating in the global ceramic armor market – which is projected to reach USD $3.5 billion 2027.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including, but not limited to, statements regarding SINTX’s ability to effectively manufacture ceramic armor products, the market for and benefits of SINTX’s ceramic armor products, SINTX’s ability to effectively compete in the ceramic armor industry, and other statements that are not based on historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: SINTX’s products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2022, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

Attachment