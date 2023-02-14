Bioxytran to Appear on ClearThink IR’s Virtual Live Event

/EIN News/ -- - Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 12:00 EST

- Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announced that Bioxtran CCO Michael Sheikh will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

Event: ClearThink IR’s Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform (Interactive video, voice, and chat)

Date: February 15, 2023

Registration: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital

Time: 12:00 pm EST

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, will be hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a “fireside chat” followed by an engaging Q&A discussion offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company’s product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Michael Sheikh

509-991-0245

mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

