Bioxytran to Appear on ClearThink IR’s Virtual Live Event

/EIN News/ --  - Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 12:00 EST

 - Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announced that Bioxtran CCO Michael Sheikh will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

Event: ClearThink IR’s Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform (Interactive video, voice, and chat)

Date: February 15, 2023

Registration: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital

Please click the registration link above to sign up and install Paltalk to register for the ClearThink Capital IR room. We suggest downloading the application prior to Wednesday’s Noon event.

Step 1 – Click the link to download and install the Paltalk app
Step 2 – After creating an account on Paltalk, you’ll be brought to “ClearThink Capital”
Step 3 – Follow the room and join us

Time: 12:00 pm EST

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, will be hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a “fireside chat” followed by an engaging Q&A discussion offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company’s product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations
Michael Sheikh
509-991-0245
mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.


