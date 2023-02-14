Agrochemicals Market Size to Reach USD 310.24 billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in environmental concerns, rise in favorable government regulations, and robust investments by the government to develop the agricultural sector drives the global agricultural chemicals market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Agrochemicals Market generated USD 225.75 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 310.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that highlight changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping a detailed analysis of each aspect of the agrochemicals industry in 858 pages along with 711 tables and 678 figures, the report aims to provide a helpful source of information for leading players, investors, and startups to take necessary steps to achieve sustainable growth and gain a competitive advantage.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 225.75 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 310.24 Billion CAGR 3.4% No. of Pages 858 Tables 711 Figures 678 Segments covered Product Type, Application, and End-User. Drivers Rising demand for food crops increases the demand for agrochemicals Growing demand for agrochemicals due to degradation of soil The launch of several government initiatives for crop development propels the growth of the markets Opportunity Launch of new agrochemicals creates growth opportunities for the future

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends in the agrochemicals market on the basis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Increasing favorable policies and regulations by various governments and the growing awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of agrochemicals drive the growth of the agrochemicals industry.

However, side effects associated with an excessive use of fertilizers and strict government regulations regarding the use of these chemicals restrains the market growth.

Lead Analyst for Agrochemicals at Next Move Strategy Consulting stated, “Launch of new eco-friendly agrochemicals are expected to create opportunities for the agricultural chemicals market in the coming years.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growing population that is engaged in agricultural activities along with several government subsidies to increase crop production.

On the other hand, the rest of the world region is projected to register a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to significant demand for agrochemicals due to the rising prevalence of crop diseases and increasing use of pesticides in this region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate its presence in the agrochemicals industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining the highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading market players in the global agrochemicals market. Leading players analyzed in the research include Syngenta Crop Protection, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Corteva, Inc., UPL, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, and Jiangsu Yangnong.

