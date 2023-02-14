BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of ASICMINERSUS.COM, and Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- CRESTVIEW, FL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: BFCH) is pleased to announce it has closed the Acquisition of ASICMINERSUS.COM, a company that produced revenue of over 6 million in the 2022 year. Asic Miners US LLC, a Wyoming Based company and now wholly owned subsidiary of BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc., is a leading distributor of crypto mining hardware and soon will be rolling out hosting facilities for its clients in various states of the USA. President of Asic Miners US Andrew Gilton states, “Current and future BFCH shareholders, being a one stop shop, gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors. Instead of working with one party to source your miner only to reship to a hosting facility, we get our products direct from our factory to our very own Liquid Immersion Hosting facilities which in power cost friendly locations across the USA. We believe our business model allows us to have multiple revenue streams via one initial transaction with our customer and resulting in the most important thing to everyone going forward, revenues. We believe BFCH is the perfect entity to launch our multi-pronged strategy, and look forward to implementing it quickly.”

Andrew Gilton, BFCH’s new CEO, has taken a 5-year employment agreement paid in all stock, on a performance/yearly basis to show his dedication and commitment to the future of BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc. Andrew has extensive background in direct customer relations, sales, marketing, and has a very hands-on approach with his businesses. Details of the Acquisition of Asic Miners US were posted over the weekend and can be found on otcmarkets.com in the disclosure section. Heading the Board of Directors will be Tom Corker, General Partner of TnT Business Ventures. A serial entrepreneur and veteran of multiple successful startups, Tom has already stated in a previous introduction video that he is the yin to Andrew’s yang. Tom has agreed to offer guidance as we build out our team and bootstrap our company back to a position of revenue and industry leadership. Tom has extensive background in telecommunications, product management and marketing as well as having the connections that can take us to the next level.

The new BitFrontier Capital Holdings Inc aims to focus on crypto mining services, whether it’s buying a miner, hosting a miner, or any additional knowledge/products needed in the space, we want to be the first and only source people think about. We plan to do for Crypto Mining what Levi Strauss did for the gold rush of 1849, just with a different kind of miner and in a different Wild West! With a well thought out business plan, this management team is confident it will right this ship and turn BFCH from a once cautionary tale to a Cinderella story. This starts with new leadership, so we’ve assembled a team of proven leaders to take us forward.

At the end of this month, Court appointed custodian Bryan Wilkinson will be officially discharged from his roles to focus on other ventures. He has been asked to stay on as a consultant as needed to assist the new management with a smooth transition into BFCH as well as moving & setting up the equipment at the new immersion facility property. Bryan Wilkinson states,“It’s been an honor to be a major part of the turnaround efforts here at BFCH. I feel this deal is a pivotal moment for the company & shareholders. Having worked closely with Andrew and his team over the last few months has been amazing. We are in great hands, and I look forward to assisting the new Board of Directors with whatever they need to make sure this is a success for everyone involved. I would ask that both new and existing shareholders give this new team a chance. This is a fresh start for BitFrontier Capital Holdings INC and I’m excited the day has come for it to be led by professionals with experience and major reach not just in the crypto space, but in multiple sectors with connections all over the world.”

More updates will be out very soon, please once again give a warm welcome to our New CEO,Andrew Gilton and a big thank you to current & future shareholders for their patience during this transition process into the new management’s hands. We look forward to rolling out our plans aggressively now that the acquisition and employment documents have been completed. To keep up with further announcements in between our scheduled press releases, please follow our new twitter account https://twitter.com/bfchco.

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings is headquartered in Crestview, FL. The company currently has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, AsicMinersUS.com, Liquid Immersion Worldwide Inc, and TelesisIT. The company's business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency-related ventures which include continuing to be a trusted reseller of mining equipment direct to consumers, and expanding the portfolio with liquid immersion miner hosting at facilities across the United States. BitFrontier Capital Holdings operates domestically, and serves customers worldwide.

