Alliance Memory Expands Lineup of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs With New 16Gb Device

1Gb x 16-bit DDR4 SDRAM Combines Low 1.2V Power Consumption With Fast Clock Speeds to 1600MHz and Transfer Rates to 3200 MT/s in 96-Ball FBGA Package

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs with a new 16Gb device in the 96-ball FBGA package. Providing the company’s customers with a higher-density option for a wide range of applications, the AS4C1G16D4-062BCN delivers improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 SDRAMs, with lower power consumption and higher speeds and transfer rates.



To increase battery life in portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets, the DDR4 SDRAM released today features a low operating voltage of +1.2V (±0.06V). The AS4C1G16D4-062BCN is designed, qualified, and recommended for use in 5G designs, computing applications, surveillance systems, smart meters, human-machine interfaces (HMI), digital signal controllers, PNDs, and more. Built on an 8n-prefetch architecture, the device offers fast clock speeds up to 1600MHz and transfer rates up to 3200 MT/s.

The 1Gb x 16-bit AS4C1G16D4-062BCN supports sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BC4, BL8, and on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh.

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAM provides a reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacement for numerous similar solutions — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in the commercial (0°C to +95°C) temperature range, the device is ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets.

Samples and production quantities of the AS4C1G16D4-062BCN are in stock and available now.

