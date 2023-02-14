MediGO Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Organ TeamLink™ software solution honored for excellence in the Manufacturing and Logistics category

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, a digital healthcare supply chain technology company focused on improving equity, access and transparency in the organ donation and transplant industry, has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Manufacturing and Logistics category for its Organ TeamLink™ software solution, which helps save lives by uniting and dispatching the teams that respond to organ donor referrals across the United States.



Each time a hospital refers a patient to one of the nation’s 56 organ procurement organizations (OPOs) for organ donation, the OPO sends clinical and family services team members to the location to evaluate the potential for donation and to speak with the donor’s family. MediGO’s Organ TeamLink is the only product on the market that provides OPOs with easy-to-use tools that help them make better-informed decisions about deployment and better coordinate their teams as each case progresses.

This is the second straight Edison Awards honor for MediGO, which was named the 2022 Gold winner for Autonomous and Unmanned Systems within the Aerospace and Robotics category alongside sister company MissionGO.

“Following last year’s recognition, we declared our intent to expand on the groundbreaking work that led to MediGO’s first Edison Award, and we are extremely proud to have followed through on that vision,” said Scott Plank, MediGO co-founder and CEO. “Organ TeamLink was born out of collaborative discussions with OPOs about ways to drive better outcomes and help eliminate the waitlist for organs through digital transformation. It has been incredibly rewarding to see this product in action, helping to boost collaboration from the start of the donation and transplantation process and, ultimately, improve equity and access to organ transplants.”

The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, with past winners including Steve Jobs, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit edisonawards.com.

To learn more about MediGO and how it’s transforming the donation and transplant supply chain to increase equity, access and transparency in the donation and transplant industry, visit gomedigo.io.

About MediGO

MediGO’s innovative healthcare supply chain technology digitally orchestrates the U.S. organ donation and transplant system to improve fairness and equity, reduce nonuse of donated organs, and save more lives. Recognized by Edison Awards, Fast Company and Inc. magazine for its disruptive technology, and powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data available in the donation and transplantation industry. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit gomedigo.io.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit edisonawards.com.

Media Contact:

Sue Finkam

317.614.5835

sfinkam@firestarterllc.com