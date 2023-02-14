NWS Debuts First Elements of Corporate Rebranding Strategy

/EIN News/ -- Durham, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NWS, a fast-growing telecommunications infrastructure solutions and logistics provider to carriers and contractors, is debuting the first elements of its comprehensive new corporate rebranding strategy at the NATE UNITE conference Feb. 20-23 in Orlando, Fla.

The rebranding, which is being developed by the creative team at Rivers Agency, reflects major changes and growth experienced by NWS in the past few years. That growth includes the acquisition of two companies — Gap Wireless and JF TECH — in 2022 that expand the reach of Durham, N.C.-based NWS in Canada.

Based in Mississauga, Ont., Gap Wireless works with vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure and test and measurement products to customers across Canada. JF TECH, based in Blainville, Que., manufactures components for servers, wireless networks, and cellular optical fiber systems for the wireless and wireline sector in Canada.

“Gap Wireless and JF TECH are now part of the NWS family,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of NWS. “Together, we’re amplifying the success of our partners in Canada and across North America.”

According to Williams, “Our new logo and branding personifies our connection to telecom, our commitment to listening to our customers, and our own culture of growth and innovation. Our company is a technology enabler, and the new logo is the next evolution of our most important brand asset. It clearly represents everything we are doing today and the many ambitious things we aspire to do in the future.”

To develop the new brand materials, Rivers Agency partnered with NWS leaders to conduct multiple brand discovery sessions. The sessions examined the individual brand identity of all three companies as well as their interrelated components. The result was a modern repositioning of the NWS brand featuring a new logo and wordmark that represents the visionary nature of the company and expresses the idea of constant growth and progression.

“The new brand identity conveys the transformative experience of NWS products and solutions and sets the company apart as a player that pushes beyond what is expected in the technology infrastructure space,” said Sarah Owens, chief creative officer of Rivers Agency, an award-winning advertising, branding, and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, N.C. “The deep, vibrant hues chosen for the new logo were inspired by the company’s legacy brands and convey the energy and innovation that lives throughout NWS.”

The company’s complete rebranding campaign, including a relaunched website, will be unveiled later in 2023.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a collaborative partner to carriers, infrastructure owners and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a flexible approach, and a disciplined focus on customer service, NWS is a proven partner in helping businesses tackle complex challenges and accelerate speed to market. Based in Durham, N.C., NWS serves businesses throughout the U.S. and in Canada, where it recently expanded its presence by acquiring Gap Wireless, in Mississauga, Ont., and JF TECH, in Blainville, Que. For more information, visit www.nwswireless.com .

