Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market worth $13.7 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 31.9%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Benefits of SD-WAN such as WAN simplification, lower costs, bandwidth efficiency is driving the SD-WAN market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market size to grow USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period. The rising need for mobility services is driving the growth of the SD-WAN market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market”

327 - Tables

47 - Figures

263 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market value in 2027 USD 13.7 Billion Market value in 2022 USD 3.4 Billion Largest Market North America Market growth rate 31.9% CAGR 2022 to 2027 Market size available for years 2016–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Segments covered By component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nokia (Finland), VMware (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Citrix US), Ciena (US), Epsilon Telecommunications (Singapore), Palo Alto Networks (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), BT (UK), Colt Technology Services (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Extreme Networks (US), Martello Technologies (Canada), Arelion (Sweden), Aryaka (US), Flexiwan (Israel), Cato Networks (Israel), Nour Global (UAE), Sencinet (Brazil), MCM Telecom (Mexico), InterNexa (Colombia), FatPipe Networks (US), Bigleaf Networks (US), Lavelle Networks (India).

The scope of this report covers the SD-WAN market by component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and region.

By component, solution segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The SD-WAN solutions offer features such as lower circuit costs by using broadband, DIA, LTE, increased network agility by simplifying control of the entire WAN and automating operations as templates simplify IT workflows. The solutions segment mainly comprises software and appliances.

By end user, the service providers segment is estimated to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SD-WAN solutions allow service providers to deliver a comprehensive, cost-effective managed SD-WAN service that includes key managed service capabilities such as multi-tenancy, multi-service, elasticity, and zero-touch provisioning. CSPs are adopting SD-WAN technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market for managed services. SD-WAN offers CSPs to deliver flexible, cost-effective managed services that meet the customers’ requirements. CSPs are marketing the security, reliability, and traffic handling benefits delivered through SD-WAN technology. Several leading CSPs are adopting SD-WAN solutions.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share among other regions in the SD-WAN market, and the trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. These countries have sustainable and well-established economic growth, empowering them to increasingly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of the SD-WAN market.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the SD-WAN Market include Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nokia (Finland), VMware (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Citrix US), Ciena (US), Epsilon Telecommunications (Singapore), Palo Alto Networks (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), BT (UK), Colt Technology Services (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Extreme Networks (US), Martello Technologies (Canada), Arelion (Sweden), Aryaka (US), Flexiwan (Israel), Cato Networks (Israel), Nour Global (UAE), Sencinet (Brazil), MCM Telecom (Mexico), InterNexa (Colombia), FatPipe Networks (US), Bigleaf Networks (US), Lavelle Networks (India).

