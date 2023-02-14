UserEvidence Chooses Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse to Unlock Their Subscriber’s Customer Affinity

Yellowbrick selected for price-performance over other leading competitive offerings

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, a multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced UserEvidence – a provider of a powerful SaaS application that automates building customer advocacy for B2B companies – selected Yellowbrick to help arm customers with verifiable metrics, proof points, and success stories that prove the value of their products.



When it comes to choosing between brands, more and more customers are prioritizing experiences. 93% of customers read online reviews before buying a product and including testimonials can increase landing page conversions by as much as 34%. UserEvidence enables B2B vendors to automatically collect, review, and share customer success stories. Now powered by Yellowbrick, UserEvidence subscribers will benefit from this powerful web application when analyzing key metrics to gain further insights into customer engagement.

“We selected Yellowbrick for its price-performance and, given our growing subscriber base, its flexible pricing model for increasing capacity,” said Evan Huck, CEO & Co-Founder, UserEvidence. “We challenged the technology but could not find any technical hurdles. We found what we were looking for, and the technology swap was a breeze,” Evan added.

About UserEvidence

UserEvidence is a SaaS platform that arms B2B vendors with verified customer evidence, proof points, and success stories to prove the value of their products. UserEvidence clients proactively capture feedback from customers and then transform the positive feedback into an array of elegant marketing content assets (e.g., testimonials, reviews, case studies, statistical evidence, and charts).

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

