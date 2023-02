Armored Vehicles Market : Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle 2019-2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Armored Vehicles Market by Application, Drive Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The global armored vehicles market size was valued at $15.96 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $21.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Rising demand for armored vehicles owing to militarization of law enforcement agencies and increasing demand for bulletproof vehicles are the factors that are significantly impacting the growth of the global market. However, according to Armored Vehicles Market analysis, decreasing national defense budgets is restraining the growth of the market. In addition, adoption of unmanned combat vehicle and production of modular armored vehicles possess remarkable growth opportunities for the global market players.

The defense forces in this country are incorporating adoption of artificial intelligence in its armored vehicles for smooth and efficient operations in high risk situation. For instance, the U.S. army is using multiple targeting sensors in armored vehicles to destroy long-range targets by using forward positioned armed robots to penetrate enemy defense and receive a weather-specific terrain map using nearby drones. In addition, the governments of various countries are investing and buying armored vehicles from the leading players operating in the market for defense forces, which in turn is expected to propel the Armored Vehicles Market growth. For instance, the Canadian Government has announced its plans to buy 360 combat support light armored vehicles (LAV) from a leading manufacturer of armored vehicles, General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C).

The key players analyzed in this report are Oshkosh Defense, LLC, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, International Armored Group, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW), Lenco Industries, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, STREIT Group, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, and others.

