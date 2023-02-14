The GCMG Agency's Dean Ladell Recognized by LA Weekly as Top Entrepreneur Making an Impact in 2023

Ladell Honored as a Top 10 Recipient in Latest LA Weekly Edition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Weekly has honored 10 entrepreneurs in their latest edition titled Top 10 Entrepreneurs in Los Angeles Making an Impact in Their Industries in 2023 published on February 6th, 2023. This article is comprised of LA Weekly's finest entrepreneurs that have not only made a name for themselves in the past but are projected to make big waves this coming year.

Dean Ladell has established his presence in the business world for the past three generations, building world-renowned brands in various industries while simultaneously creating his own. Attracting various Fortune 500 companies over the years for his expertise in numerous areas, Dean is a "jack of all trades" when it comes to business. His initial company, Global Management Partners, scratched the surface of Dean's business footprint. GMP centered around brand management, licensing, and product placement but soon developed a marketing branch that is now a full-fledged digital marketing agency known as The GCMG Agency.

One of Dean's recent feats is tapping into the skillset of millennials and dominating the everchanging digital landscape we face today. Ladell has equipped GCMG with industry-leaders to cater to virtually any industry while delivering top-of-the-line content and competitive strategies. He continues to successfully lead The GCMG Agency towards nationwide business as he's established robust office presences in both Los Angeles and New York.

Dean's most recent business endeavor is in the commercial Instagram space called follow Inc. By the end of 2023, follow Inc. is projected exceed 200 million aggregate followers, making it one of the most rapidly expanding portfolios in the current space.

