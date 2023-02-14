Matterhorn Advises Epic Care on Strategic Partnership with The U.S. Oncology Network, McKesson

Matterhorn Strategic Advisors chosen as the exclusive financial advisor for transaction by leading independent oncology practice in the San Francisco Bay area

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Strategic Advisors, LLC ("Matterhorn"), a healthcare-focused strategic advisory and investment banking firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Epic Care ("Epic" or the "Company"), the leading independent oncology practice in the San Francisco Bay Area, on its strategic partnership with The U.S. Oncology Network, McKesson.

Epic Care is one of the largest community oncology practices in the U.S., offering evidence-based cancer care through more than 50 physicians and advanced practice providers in 21 clinic locations in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. The Company brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including transfusions and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings.

In 2021, Epic sought a financial advisor to advise on market dynamics for physician practices and long-term sustainability and growth options. The Company selected Matterhorn due to its domain expertise in healthcare services and track record of maximizing valuation and optimizing transaction terms. Together, Epic Care and Matterhorn evaluated the Company's ability to continue providing high-quality care and services to the community, and Matterhorn was subsequently tasked with exploring the option of a strategic partnership to address the Company's challenges. In January 2023, Epic Care completed a strategic partnership with McKesson, with Matterhorn leading the assessment of strategic options, marketing, and sale process.

"Matterhorn provided critical guidance throughout the merger and acquisition process," said Bimal Patel, M.D., who formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Epic Care. "Nate and Tom had our interests at heart and were instrumental in leading us through the M&A process and provided high-touch support and expertise during an instrumental period in our history. Today, our organization is well-positioned to continue meeting its goal of being the community oncology provider of choice.

"In the end, this was a great outcome for Epic Care, The U.S. Oncology Network, and the community," added Matterhorn's Tom Blankenship. "Epic Care secured a strategic and capital partner allowing the Company to enhance its service offerings, footprint, and financial profile."

About Matterhorn Strategic Advisors

Matterhorn Strategic Advisors (MSA), founded by Tom Blankenship and Nathan Kaufman, is a leading independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse set of healthcare corporations, not-for-profits, and financial sponsors. Matterhorn's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters.

About Epic Care

Founded in the 1990's, Epic Care started as a group of board-certified hematologists and oncologists based in Northern California's East Bay area. Since its founding, it has grown into a large multi-specialty group, that includes surgery, endocrinology, infectious disease, internal medicine and primary care.

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps approximately 1,400 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

