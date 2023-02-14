Amex Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amex Exploration Inc. AMX MX AMXEF ("Amex or the Company"), is pleased to announce that Kelly Malcolm VP Exploration will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2023.



DATE: February 16th, 2023

TIME: 11:00 AM

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 15-16

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Amex Exploration reports several high-grade intercepts from hgz including 75.81 g/t au over 4.85 m

Amex Exploration wins Exploration Company of the Year Award at the Mines & Money Gala Dinner in December

Amex reports new significant drill hole intersections from the team gold zone including 6.75 g/t au over 14.50 m and 1.08 g/t au over 163.5 m at perron



About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project hosts both disseminated and high-grade vein-hosted gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

