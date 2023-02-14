ABCoA Hosts Deal Pack User Conference for Retail, BHPH, and LHPH Dealers

With a commitment to help used car dealerships increase knowledge, efficiency, and profits with its leading-edge dealer management software, ABCoA kicks off its 40th anniversary with the first of three User Conferences in 2023.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA), a Software-as-a-Service company dedicated to the used car and special finance industries and known for Deal Pack and cyclCRM, is kicking off their 40th anniversary by hosting their fifth Deal Pack User Conference on February 27th and 28th at their headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

The User Conference is a unique learning experience for independent dealers, much like a dealer performance group. Attendees are taken through Deal Pack's Sales, Collections, General Ledger, Service & Parts modules, and cyclCRM by ABCoA's Customer Success Specialists. The dealer-centric approach allows operators to learn and experience the latest features and innovations that Deal Pack and cyclCRM has added for its customers, in addition to learning how the application improves their daily operations and best practices for success.

"The Deal Pack User Conference is a special experience for our customers and prospects," said Karolina Jarvis, Head of Human Resources & Public Relations at ABCoA. "Our users get the chance to network, learn from our speakers and fellow dealers, learn how ABCoA's robust ecosystem can improve their operation's daily functions, and how Deal Pack gives them complete financial visibility of their operation at any given moment in time, anywhere in the world."

ABCoA hosts their fifth User Conference to provide training and collaboration among their users and to maximize productivity and profitability within Deal Pack and Deal Pack Service & Parts. The two-day event covers Deal Pack's comprehensive and innovative ecosystem including cyclCRM, desking, digital document management, vaulting, omni-channel payment processing, powerful collections and compliance tools, automated reporting, and the industry's only built-in, real-time accounting general ledger.

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc.

Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA) is a Software-as-a-Service company focused on transforming the subprime industry. Since 1983, ABCoA has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with fully integrated software and dependable support. Its cloud-native ecosystem supports every type of loan and seamlessly connects every part of business operations. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, ABCoA continuously elevates the standard for software in the subprime industry. Founding member of the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS).

Deal Pack® and cyclCRM® are products of Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc., a family-owned and operated, Florida-based company. For more information, please visit www.abcoa.com or www.dealpack.com.

