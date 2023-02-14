Nano Surgical announces strategic partnership with market leader, Delasco, to roll out Lumohs to dermatologists and estheticians- Scalpel device Takes Surgery and Skincare to the Cutting Edge

Delasco will introduce Lumohs at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting March 17th in New Orleans.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A 30-year-veteran dermatologist's re-imagined, patented scalpel is shining a light on skin cancer surgery, general dermatology and esthetic procedures. Lumohs provides shadowless illumination for Mohs skin cancer surgery, skin biopsies, excisions, I & D of abscesses, bedside procedures at hospitals and nursing homes and estheticians performing dermaplaning.

"The surgeon's scalpel handle hasn't significantly changed since it was first introduced 100 years ago until Lumohs," says Dr. Steven Hacker, founder of Nano Surgical, LLC and inventor of the Lumohs scalpel handle. "We've added functionality to the scalpel handle beyond just holding a blade."

"I wanted to introduce Lumohs through select instrument distributors and Delasco fits the bill. They are the premier distributor trusted by dermatologists for over 40 years, " says Dr. Hacker.

"The Lumohs device is an innovative solution to the challenge of illuminating procedure sites without shadow or obstruction. Dermatologists and estheticians will provide better outcomes with Lumohs, which is both elegant and cost-effective. Delasco is proud to partner with Lumohs to bring this exciting and beautiful technology to dermatologists and estheticians looking to provide the best care," says Cara Skowronski, President of Delasco.

Lumohs, works with most surgical blades and Lumohs' own re-usable battery cartridges, to eliminate shadows and blind spots obscuring skin, subcutaneous tissues, and critical neurovascular structures in anatomic danger zones.

Costing pennies per surgery, Delasco, will have demo units available at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting March 17th in New Orleans.

About Lumohs

Lumohs is a patented, reusable scalpel handle that provides shadowless illumination of the surgical site . Available for all doctors online at www.Lumohs.com or with leading instrument distributors, Nano Surgical's portfolio of 15 patents were engineered to make surgery safer for patients and surgeons.

Press inquiries: Sarah Bentley, sales@lumohs.com, or call 1-888-LUMOHS-8

About Delasco

Delasco has been trusted by dermatologists for 40 years to provide products, training, and services to help dermatologists and licensed skin care professionals achieve outstanding outcomes and grow their businesses. Delasco manufactures and distributes best-in-class dermatology devices, chemical peels, and supplies from Plano, Texas, supported by a team passionate about transforming lives through skincare.

Press inquiries: Bryan Henry, questions@delasco.com , or call 1-833-907-1791

SOURCE Nano Surgical LLC