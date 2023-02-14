Matter Grows Health Portfolio by 65% YOY With Wins in Chronic Care, Real-World Evidence, Remote Patient Monitoring + More

Agency Adds to Leadership Team to Support Clients Taking on Healthcare's Biggest Challenges

Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative to tell clients' unique stories and drive business results – announces the continued momentum of its Matter Health team, including the addition of innovative client partners, expansions to existing client programs and a key new senior hire.

"We're seeing healthcare innovation maintain its accelerated pace post-pandemic, creating a huge class of companies that have reached critical points in their brand journeys," said Ryan Lilly, General Manager of Matter Health. "They have uniquely complex stories with fascinating characters, and we take great pride in being the partner that helps elevate their awareness and impact, adapting alongside their businesses while serving as the guardian of their message."

Matter is also excited to welcome back Jessica Beote as a new Vice President of Matter Health. Jess re-joins the team after a three-year hiatus, during which she held executive leadership positions at IBM Watson Health and Lark Health. Her well-rounded healthcare experience, bolstered by her direct forays into AI and Chronic Care, will help lead the practice into its next phase of growth.

Matter Health's recent addition of notable clients to its roster include:

CentralReach , the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives.

, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) , a virtual care company that specializes in remote patient monitoring. By equipping patients with the right medical devices and communication tools, HRS enables those with chronic conditions, elderly people, and other patient populations to effectively manage their own care at home.

, a virtual care company that specializes in remote patient monitoring. By equipping patients with the right medical devices and communication tools, HRS enables those with chronic conditions, elderly people, and other patient populations to effectively manage their own care at home. Strata , a company that provides a cloud-based platform for software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care.

, a company that provides a cloud-based platform for software and service solutions to help healthcare providers better analyze, plan and perform in support of caring for their community and reducing the cost of care. MediMergent , the first Real-World Evidence (RWE) company that leverages the power of the patient as its true source of information for clinical trial management.

, the first Real-World Evidence (RWE) company that leverages the power of the patient as its true source of information for clinical trial management. Lark Health , the leading artificial intelligence based chronic condition prevention and management care coaching company, provides health plans and employers a cost-effective way to support those living with or predisposed to a chronic illness and those seeking to improve their health and wellness anytime, anywhere.

, the leading artificial intelligence based chronic condition prevention and management care coaching company, provides health plans and employers a cost-effective way to support those living with or predisposed to a chronic illness and those seeking to improve their health and wellness anytime, anywhere. AVS, a medical device company in the burgeoning field of intravascular lithotripsy that is developing a new treatment solution for patients with severely calcified peripheral and coronary arterial disease.

"We were looking for an agency partner who could help us tell our story in a compelling way and generate awareness among our key audiences," said Karen Parisi, Chief Marketing Officer at CentralReach. "Matter Health has used their creativity and high-touch approach to develop an effective PR strategy aligned to our business goals – executed at a high level – delivering high-impact results and giving us momentum to start 2023."

