MIB Agents Awards $200,000 in Grants to Colorado-based Researchers Studying Pediatric Osteosarcoma

Grant part of nonprofit's OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Program to Move Rare Bone Cancer Research Forward

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers, recently presented $100,000 each to Michael Leibowitz, MD, PhD from the University of Colorado Cancer Center and Dr. Daniel Regan, DVM, PhD, DACVP from the Flint Animal Cancer Center at Colorado State University, totaling $200,000 in research funds to move rare bone cancer research forward. Christina Ip-Toma, MIB Agents' Director of Scientific Programs, presented the award to Dr. Leibowitz on February 8 and Dr. Regan on February 9.

The grant is part of MIB Agents' annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma research grants program . Established in 2017, this grant is awarded to a project focused on moving research forward for osteosarcoma patients. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting between 800-900 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.

"We presented these grants to Dr. Leibowitz and Dr. Regan to support their great work in researching new treatments for osteosarcoma," said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents. "Sadly, it has been 40 years since a new treatment has come to market, but, through programs like OutSmarting Osteosarcoma, we aim to give patients and their families hope for better treatment options."

MIB Agents OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, a group comprised of osteosarcoma patients and families who raise funds in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

Collaboration among the scientific and patient community is a key hallmark of MIB Agents that makes the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant process unique. Not only does the patient community partner to fund this grant every year, but they have an active voice in the grant review process.

About MIB Agents

Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through programs, education, and research.

