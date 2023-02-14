Payment Processing Solutions Market: A Study of the Industry's Key Players, Market Analysis and Their Strategies

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of mobile payment applications is a key factor driving payment processing solutions market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 46.81 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – Rising trend to adopt e-wallet payments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Payment Processing Solutions Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global Payment Processing Solutions industry. The study includes a detailed discussion of the report's key drivers, restrictions, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macroeconomic factors affecting the Payment Processing Solutions market. The report conducts extensive research on the factors that have an impact on the expansion of the Payment Processing Solutions market as well as the expansion of the industry. The report goes into great detail about the benefits and drawbacks of the pandemic for the Payment Processing Solutions industry. The Payment Processing Solutions industry's dynamics have changed as a result of economic volatility and disruptions to the supply chain. The report looks at how the pandemic affected the market's most important segments and regions. Accordingly, Emergen Research's report on the Payment Processing Solutions Market is an in-depth compilation of the most important aspects of the market, such as product offerings by key players, wide range of applications. of these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc. The global economic landscape has been dramatically altered by the pandemic, disrupting the workings of the Payment Processing Solutions market. The current market situation and underlying growth prospects are discussed in detail in the report. In order to help market researchers, predict the growth rate of the global market throughout the forecast period, the report includes a well-organized database of Payment Processing Solutions market dynamics. For each industry vertical, segment, end-use industry, application, region, and industry vertical, the Payment Processing Solutions market report offers a thorough examination of the previous, current, and projected revenues. Due to the catastrophic worldwide crisis, organizations have been compelled to adapt successfully to the quickly changing business environment. The paper also evaluates how the epidemic will affect the Payment Processing Solutions industry in the short- and long-term.

The underbanked population now has access to banking services due to mobile payments. Worldwide retailers and users are now quickly adopting mobile payment app concepts and accepting payments via PayPal, Apple Pay, AliPay, Samsung Pay, etc. It is a technology that is developing and has done so for several years as a result of changing lifestyles and the expansion of online retailing. In addition, users are more drawn to mobile payments because they constantly offer rewards or discounted offers. According to recent studies, mobile payments in stores increased by 29% in the United States last year. By the end of 2020, 150 million Americans, or roughly 56% of the total consumer population are using mobile payments for in-store purchases. Businesses that accept Apple Pay for payments increased by USD 6 trillion in 2020 compared to 2019. The global payment processing solutions market size reached USD 46.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of mobile payment applications is the key factor driving market revenue growth. However, keeping up with the regulatory environment is very time-consuming and expensive for Payment Solutions Providers (PSPs) because it involves multiple jurisdictions. There might be ambiguity in how to interpret the law, which could result in non-compliance. Some PSPs may decide not to offer cross-border transactions, and those that do may impose more restrictions on customers. In addition, information must be translated from machine to machine because developing a cross-border payment messaging standard is still challenging. The goal of ISO 20022, an international payment messaging standard, is to establish cross-border message norms and increase the effectiveness of cross-border transactions. There is still much work that needs to be done in this field. All these factors are restraining the revenue growth of the market.

The global Payment Processing Solutions market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Payment Processing Solutions market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

PayPal Holdings Inc., Global Payments Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Wirecard, PayU, Adyen, Visa Inc., Stripe, Inc., Mastercard Inc., Alibaba Group, Google, PhonePe, Amazon, and Paysafe Group

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Payment method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Credit Card

Debit Card

E-wallet

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Government and Utilities

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

