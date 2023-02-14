Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2023-2030 | Kongsberg Maritime

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights Published the Latest Report, titled, “Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2030”. Additionally, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers report includes all the necessary details, such as market definitions, classifications, significant advancements, applications, and engagements, as well as a description of the key players' actions with regard to product launches, joint ventures, and technical advancements. It provides an in-depth analysis of major market aspects (primarily key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges) in each geographical region. Read a 130 Pages professional research report on the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers Market with a complete table of contents. This report contains data on sales and revenue from 2017 through 2030, both historically and anticipated. Analyzing the categories assists in evaluating the significance of various aspects that contribute to market growth.

Market Overview:

A robot that can navigate underwater without human assistance is called an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). The marine industry may benefit greatly from it. The capacity to preserve the environment is only one of the numerous advantages of these cars. Additionally, they can offer fresh approaches to ocean study. AUVs are equipped with a wide variety of sensors that allow them to navigate on their own. Additionally, they can interact with operators on land. They have sonar and compass sensors on board. The full water column can also be used to gather data. Some of these crafts can even travel through ice-covered seas and gather data thousands of feet below the surface.

Top Key Players Included:

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Teledyne Marine

• Bluefin Robotics

• ECA GROUP

• Saab AB

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Fugro

• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

• Boston Engineering Corporation

• International Submarine Engineering

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of category, the global autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers market is segmented into:

‣ Medium-sized manufacturer

‣ Large-sized manufacturer

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

Over the course of the forecast period, the market for autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturers is anticipated to increase as a result of many nations' rising defense expenditures and the oil and gas industry's rate of capital expenditure. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that global military spending climbed by 0.7% in 2021 to reach US$ 2113 billion.

Undoubtedly impeding the growth of the market for manufacturers of autonomous underwater vehicles over the forecast period will be the high operating costs of autonomous undersea vehicles.

