Prebiotics Ingredients Market To Cross $14,313.3 Million By Value at Exponential CAGR of 6.3% Through 2031

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Application, and Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global prebiotics ingredients market size was valued at $7,198.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,313.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3%from 2022 to 2031.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, boost overall digestive health, minimize the risk of development of diarrhea, increase the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2334

People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages.

Leading Key Players Are:

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b67b6b20752bf1709bd32da30dccd77d

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> By ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,799.2 million by 2031.

-> Based on application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

-> By source, the cereals segment accounted for 38.8% of the total market share in 2020.

-> By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

-> Japan accounted for 18.1% of the market share in the global market in 2020.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2334

As per the prebiotics ingredients market forecast, on the basis of application, the dietary supplements segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the coming years. Prebiotic dietary supplements are gaining significant popularity as these supplements contain pre-determined amounts of prebiotics. In addition, they are available in a powder form, which makes it easy to add in beverages or sprinkle over food.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Roselle Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/roselle-market-A12358

Energy Supplement market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-supplement-market-A16879

Non-Dairy Creamer Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-dairy-creamer-market-A06538

Carnitine Supplements Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carnitine-supplements-market-A31623

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.