Israel-Based Clearmind Medicine to Present at The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit Sponsored by Greenberg Traurig Tel Aviv

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani PhD., Clearmind’s chief executive officer will discuss its Nasdaq IPO with David Huberman, Capital Markets Shareholder at Greenberg Traurig law firm

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) (CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or “the Company”), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced it will present at the 2023 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit , that will take place on the 15th of February 2023, in Jerusalem, Israel.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani PhD., Clearmind’s chief executive officer, to present the company and share it experience from recent Nasdaq IPO. The presentation will be part of special session sponsored by leading international law firm, Greenberg Traurig , hosted by shareholder at the firm, Mr. David Huberman. The session will focus on “IPOs in a Down Market” and will take place at 12:00 PM at the GT Lounge, Room 314.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Tel Aviv Office and Israel Practice:

Greenberg Traurig’s Tel Aviv office is the only major international law firm with a multidisciplinary, registered office in Tel Aviv and serves as a gateway for Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities around the world, as well as for clients exploring opportunities within Israel. The office provides Israeli and foreign clients access to legal services in the U.S., London, Amsterdam, Germany, Poland, China, Japan, Latin America, MENA region and other international jurisdictions and also represents non-Israeli companies seeking opportunities within Israel. The firm’s Israel Practice continuously provides clients a global network of professionals with the legal experience, business alliances, technical knowledge, political experience, language capabilities, and cultural understanding needed in Israel, to deliver strategic advice to our clients. The Greenberg Traurig Tel Aviv office and Israel Practice attorneys offer a unique multi-disciplinary, integrated team of professionals to assist clients with a range of corporate and commercial law issues in numerous industries.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of seven patent families. The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY.”

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

General Inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 6, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.