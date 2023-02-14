3D Systems Introduces ProJet® MJP 2500W Plus — New 3D Printing Solution for Jewelry Manufacturing Dramatically Improves Productivity

Next-generation product platform strengthens company’s additive manufacturing leadership in the $25 billion global jewelry manufacturing market



Up to 2x improvement in 3D printed casting patterns’ vertical resolution reduces need for polishing and precious metal waste, expands breadth of designs

Up to 25% higher throughput of 100% wax casting patterns accelerates time to parts-in-hand, increases flexibility



/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the availability of the ProJet® MJP 2500W Plus. This new solution is specifically designed to produce complex, high-quality, pure wax 3D-printed jewelry patterns with unparalleled speed and precision for use in the lost wax casting process. Engineered specifically to meet the unique requirements of the jewelry industry, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus can produce high-resolution 100% wax casting patterns in hours. Additionally, the new high-resolution printing mode enables best-in-class smooth pure wax casting patterns that require less finishing to reduce precious metal waste. This enables the quick and cost-effective creation, iteration, and production of all jewelry styles, including the most complex geometries.

The requirement for manual polishing can present a significant strain on resources — both on talent and materials — which can negatively impact profitability. To overcome this challenge, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus 3D printer includes a new ZHD print mode which delivers up to 2x improvement in vertical resolution, without an increase in wax material consumption. The resulting high-quality surface finish reduces the need for manual polishing of final parts, thereby minimizing gold loss which in turn can positively impact profitability. Additionally, with a reduced need for polishing, customers can produce increasingly complex designs for which polishing is not practical.

Meeting both demand and high quality standards requires fast design iteration and customization, and the ability to deliver high-volume production batches. The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is engineered to help customers increase throughput by up to 25% as compared to currently available solutions. With higher productivity for the printer, customers can realize faster time to parts-in-hand, and more flexibility in planning builds. When used as part of 3D Systems’ comprehensive MultiJet Printing solution for jewelry casting comprising the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, VisiJet® wax materials, and 3D Sprint® software, customers are able to quickly and consistently generate micro-detail, precision, 100% wax sacrificial casting patterns for high capacity jewelry production.

The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus 3D prints in VisiJet 100% wax materials to print true-to-CAD and fine feature definition jewelry patterns with exact, razor-sharp edges and extremely crisp details. VisiJet wax melts like standard casting waxes, with zero ash content for defect-free castings. It is durable for handling and casting fine features, and high contrast colors allow for easy fine detail visualization. Additionally, 3D Systems’ advanced 3D Sprint software capabilities allow users to streamline their file-to-pattern workflow.

“Producing jewelry requires the ability to bring complex, creative designs to life,” said Scott Anderson, vice president, segment leader, 3D Systems. “The global jewelry additive manufacturing market is estimated at over $2 billion and is growing quickly due to the increased productivity, quality, flexibility, and design freedom enabled by this technology. Today, we’re excited to announce the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, with increased resolution and productivity that is unmatched in the industry. This innovation allows our customers to deliver exceptional design styles, while reducing pattern production time and operational costs, meeting the demands of a mass-customization environment. Coupled with the reliable and repeatable direct casting of our 100% wax solution, users will be able to achieve cost-effective, high-quality casting patterns with quick turnaround and high throughput.”

The ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is currently available for purchase and immediate shipping. Please visit the 3D Systems website for more information on this 3D printer, as well as the company’s casting solutions for jewelry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afc402e2-403f-406b-a47e-5ba72ee0ddae

