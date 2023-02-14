Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,224 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Cooperation: Public Prosecutor's Office Pres. Meets Libyan Justice Minister

Judicial Cooperation: Public Prosecutor's Office Pres. Meets Libyan Justice Minister

MOROCCO, February 14 - Public prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, president of the Public Prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki discussed, Monday in Rabat, with the Libyan Minister of Justice, Halima Ibrahim Abderrahmane, ways to strengthen judicial cooperation between Morocco and Libya.

The discussions focused on the prospects for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the judicial field, as well as the exchange of experiences and expertise in areas related to improving the judicial system.

During this meeting, Daki gave an overview of the reforms that has experienced the judicial system in Morocco, including the experience of the independence of the judiciary in general and the independence of the Public Prosecutor's Office in particular, with the aim of consolidating the rule of law and the implementation of the provisions of the Constitution of 2011.

He also provided explanations on the competences of the presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office and the roles played by the Public Prosecutor's Offices in the different courts of the Kingdom with the objective of protecting individuals and society and ensuring the implementation of the penal policy.

At the end of these talks, Daki told the press that this meeting was an opportunity to exchange views on the judicial systems of both countries, noting that it was also an occasion to give new impetus to cooperation in the field of justice between Morocco and Libya, especially in the fight against transnational crime.

For her part, the Libyan minister emphasized the depth of relations between the two countries, saying that this visit is likely to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legislative field.

This visit will contribute to the revival and review of memoranda of understanding and agreements signed between the two countries for the exchange of experiences and expertise in all judicial and legislative areas.

Earlier in the day, Halima Ibrahim Abderrahmane held talks with Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi.

MAP: 14 February 2023

You just read:

Judicial Cooperation: Public Prosecutor's Office Pres. Meets Libyan Justice Minister

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.