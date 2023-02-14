Omani FM Expresses Gratitude for Al-Quds Committee's Efforts to Preserve Islamic, Christian Holy Places

MOROCCO, February 14 - The Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, expressed, on Sunday in Cairo, his country's appreciation and gratitude for the efforts of the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to protect and preserve the Islamic and Christian holy places in Al-Quds and its reconstruction.

The Omani Foreign Minister said in an address to the Al-Quds Support Conference, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, that supporting the Holy City and establishing development projects in priority sectors there "conveys a message and a meaning to the world that we are an Arab nation that seeks peace (…) through the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital, so that the peoples of the entire region enjoy coexistence in security, serenity, stability and prosperity".

He pointed out that Al-Quds, as a city, suffered under the weight of the occupation and was subject to Israeli violations and provocations, as well as continuous aggression against the inhabitants of the ancient city and the attacks on their property, neighborhoods, heritage and historical monuments.



MAP: 13 February 2023