"Give back the fairy tale" - charity initiative by Bitmedia Fund
Anastasia G., BITMEDIA
April 20, 2023, 16:16 GMT
Bitmedia Charity Fund provides humanitarian and medical aid for low-income citizens. In particular, the initiative accepts shipments of humanitarian assistance
LONDON, LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many international charitable organizations work to help Ukrainian civilians and military personnel. Bitmedia Charity Fund was founded by the international product company Bitmedia. Almost all the workers are Ukrainians who lived in Ukraine before the full-scale war. The fund mainly cares for civilians and also assists military hospitals in the form of medicines and medical equipment. Its main goal is to help rehabilitate all victims and particularly vulnerable categories of the population - children, the elderly, and the sick.
Ukrainian children deserve care and attention
Bitmedia charity fund launched a fundraiser to help orphans in December 2022. The goal was to give the feeling of Christmas to children deprived of parental care due to the war. Given the lack of time, the Bitmedia charity independently purchased sweets, soft toys, and board games for children in the shortest possible time.
In addition, after securing the material and financial support of partners, the following was purchased for the children:
- educational puzzle games;
- clothes;
- shoes;
- food;
- medicines;
- equipment.
All collected aid was divided between three educational institutions:
- children's shelter "Teplyj dim"("Warm House") in the Dolyna, Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- the orphanage in Lviv;
- the children's sanatorium "Barvinok" in Boyarka, Kyiv region.
Children with developmental disabilities and health problems are being educated in Dolyna. Therefore, an official request for medical assistance with a list of necessary medicines was received from the institution's management to the email address of Bitmedia Fund. All the essential medicines were successfully sent to the children.
“The entire month of implementation of this project was very productive. It was challenging, but we collected and sent aid to three children's shelters. At the same time, with the support of our colleagues, partners, and benefactors, it would be much easier to implement this for children. we will not stop helping all Ukrainians and, even more so, children. Children need attention and help the most because they will build our common future, the future of the entirely free, strong and developed European country”.
At the same time, thanks to the charity organization, the world-leading crypto advertising company Bitmedia presents their international partners and clients with the situation in the country. In this way, it draws attention to Ukraine and attracts various investors to reconstruct the country.
Bitmedia Charity Fund provides humanitarian and medical aid for low-income citizens. In particular, the initiative accepts shipments of humanitarian assistance. Sends them according to relevant requests to humanitarian centers, directly to people who suffered from the armed conflict, military hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. In addition, it procures necessary items through existing requests for assistance.
Although this initiative has ended, the fund will not stop helping children. Anyone can join the contagion. The organization continues to cooperate with everyone who wants further to influence the development of events in the world. To realize the set goals, Bitmedia.Fund is working on social projects in the following directions:
- humanitarian aid;
- medical care;
- psychological assistance;
- “green” projects;
- the attraction of funds for investments in development;
- projects to improve the quality of education;
- cultural projects;
- issues of quality of life and its improvement.
Even though the charitable organization is little known, it still has international and Ukrainian partners participating in fundraising. Currently, the aim is to increase the scale of aid and visibility, attract more international companies to the charity through the foundation and launch several initiatives to support the victims of war.
About Bitmedia and charity fund
Bitmedia.io has been a leading crypto ad network since 2014. It provides banner ads, content writing and distribution, influencer marketing services to its clients worldwide. Bitmedia network has more than 3000 active advertisers and 7000 crypto publishers. The company is actively helping Ukrainians all over the country. The charity organization was founded in March 2022 and accepts donations in crypto
