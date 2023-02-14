Essex Barn From the 1600’s wins string of awards

It is an amazing honour to have won these awards, as voted for by our couples. We are constantly striving to be the most accomplished Wedding Venue in Essex, by offering a complete, overall experience” — Debbie Mead

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the valley of Crondon, in the village of Stock, Essex based Crondon Park wedding venue is home to the Baronial Hall. A barn from the Tudor and Jacobean era that dates back to 1606 and still holds many of its original features, including the addition of one of the rarest

Rosewood block floors in the United Kingdom.

The Venue has recently been awarded ‘Best Countryside Wedding Venue in Britain’ and highly commended for ‘The Best Barn Wedding Venue’ in the Hitched wedding awards 2023. To add to the string of awards, the venue was also awarded the Best of Bridebook platinum award and received over 1000 5 star reviews on Hitched.

Hitched.co.uk, a leading wedding planning platform and part of The Knot Worldwide

group, announced the winners of the second annual Hitched Wedding Awards on the 24th January 2023. These awards were based on reviews by couples who married in the past year.

Crondon Park received a total of 1333 reviews on their online storefront on Hitched.co.uk and a rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 determined by the couples who planned their weddings with them.

Crondon Park’s Baronial Barn now holds a badge on its Hitched listing, which recognises them as winners of the Hitched Wedding Awards 2023. This badge will serve as a marker of quality to the thousands of couples who use Hitched to book their wedding vendors.

This comes alongside their best of Bridebook platinum award win, making it a double celebration for Crondon Park. Hamish Shephard, CEO & Founder, Bridebook. Commented that “The UK’s greatest wedding businesses have been chosen! We are so proud of the 450+ winners, especially after a difficult few years for the industry. We are excited to recommend the best wedding services. Huge congratulations to this year’s winners”.

Hitched and UKBride are two of the wedding industry’s largest promoters and have chosen Crondon Park as their number one recommended wedding venue in Essex. At present, Crondon Park has received over 1,000 positive reviews listed on Hitched from couples who have spent their wedding day in the Essex based barn.

The award winners for hitched were based on the reviews of over 8.5 couples across the United Kingdom in one of the busiest years for weddings on record. Crondon Park, and thousands of other wedding professionals in the United Kingdom have recently come to the end of an unprecedented year for the industry. 2022 was the year of the 'wedding boom' following hundreds of thousands of delayed celebrations that were halted due to the pandemic. And it is in these busy and testing times for the industry that Crondon Park achieves the coveted status of premier wedding venue in the UK.

On receiving the awards, general manager Debbie Mead commented that,

“It is an amazing honour to have won these awards, as voted for by our couples. We are constantly striving to be the most accomplished Wedding Venue in Essex, by offering a complete and overall experience. We pride ourselves in offering a high standard of catering and service, which we feel is reflected in the very positive comments that are made about us. We would like to thank the couples that have taken the time to write such nice comments about us.”