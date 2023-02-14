Foam Blowing Agents Market Size, Top Companies Share, Growth And Forecast 2022-2027
The global foam blowing agents market reached a value of US$ 1.33 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1.75 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, title “Foam Blowing Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global foam blowing agents market reached a value of US$ 1.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.
Foam Blowing Agents Industry Outlook:
Foam blowing agents can produce a cellular structure in a wide range of materials that undergo hardening or phase transition, such as polymers, plastics, metals, etc., via a foaming process. They comprise of ammonium bicarbonate (NH4HCO3), sodium borohydride (NaBH4), and sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3), hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), hydrocarbons, liquid carbon dioxide (CO2), etc. Foam blowing agents assist in reducing density, increasing thermal and acoustic insulation, enhancing the relative stiffness of the original polymer, etc. They also possess low thermal conductivity. Consequently, foam blowing agents find extensive applications in various end-use industries, such as automobile, electrical, construction, packaging, etc.
Market Trends:
The widespread product adoption in methyl formate, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), methylal, etc., is primarily driving the foam blowing agents market. Additionally, the growing utilization of polymer foams in the manufacturing of furniture is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumer awareness towards numerous benefits offered by foam blowing agents, such as low global warming potential (GWP), zero ozone depletion (OPD), non-toxicity, efficiency, high isolation characteristics, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the inflating need for foams to stabilize side hill projects, tier seating platform construction, build foundations, bridge abutments, and road construction is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are used in the automotive industry, owing to their vibration dampening, sound-absorbing, and lightweight properties, which is anticipated to fuel the foam blowing agents market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has been segmented the market into following categories:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Hydrocarbons (HCs)
• Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)
• Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)
• Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)
• Others
Breakup by Foam Type:
• Polyurethane Foam
• Polystyrene Foam
• Phenolic Foam
• Polypropylene Foam
• Polyethylene Foam
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Building and Construction
• Automotive
• Bedding and Furniture
• Appliances
• Packaging
• Others
Breakup by Geography:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
The major players in the market are Arkema S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Foam Supplies Inc., Harp International Ltd., HCS Group GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Linde plc, Marubeni Corporation, Solvay S.A., The Chemours Company and Zeon Corporation.
